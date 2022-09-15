Charlotte Edwards rules herself out of England Women head coach running

Charlotte Edwards has barred herself from running for the soon-to-be vacant England Women’s head coach role.

Lisa Keightley will leave the position she held for three years after announcing last month that she would not seek a contract extension following India’s tour of England, which concludes with the last of three ODIs at Lord’s on September 24.

Edwards was widely seen as a strong candidate for the position, given her success with Southern Vipers and Southern Brave should she apply.

She told ESPNcricinfo two weeks ago that she was interested in the job, but when asked again during her Sky Sports commentary in Bristol, where England and India contested their third and final T20I, Edwards said she had decided not to apply. wear for it.

“I will not be applying for the England manager’s role,” Edwards said. “I am thoroughly enjoying my role with the Southern Vipers and I am leaving for Australia in two weeks to coach the Sydney Sixers. That’s it.”

Edwards will make her WBBL coaching debut with Sixers in the upcoming edition of the competition, after seeing Vipers win back-to-back domestic 50-over titles in 2020 and ’21 and the 20-over Cup coming to her in June. named, won. She has also taken Southern Brave to the Women’s Hundred Finals twice in the competition’s first two years.

Edwards is England’s leading runs scorer in women’s ODI and T20Is, leading her country to three Ashes wins in 2008, 2013 and 2014, as well as 50-over and T20 World Cups in 2009.

Despite admitting that she has “huge ambitions to coach internationally,” Edwards had previously indicated that it would be difficult to trade in her many coaching caps, albeit for one she described as “one of the most prestigious jobs out there.” to be”.

“I feel like I have the best job in the world doing what I do,” she said at the time. “That’s going to be the hardest part: I loved doing the Southern Vipers, I loved doing the Southern Brave and I have the role of Sydney Sixers in Australia, so a lot is happening.

“That’s why I haven’t really thought about it and have to think long and hard about what the next step is for me.

“I feel like I’m ready to do something like that as I stopped playing six years ago. The Sixers was a big part to take on because I wanted to test myself in another country. There’s a lot to think about thinking.”