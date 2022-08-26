Charli XCX displays her jaw-dropping figure as she takes to the stage at Leeds Festival

<!–

With her daring sense of style, she always manages to attract attention.

And Charli XCX made sure all eyes were on her again when she put on a show performance at the Leeds Festival on Friday.

The singer, 30, looked sensational as she took to the main stage at the event in a black leather bralet that highlighted her tight midriff.

The Boom Clap hitmaker also sported a matching mini skirt with a pleated detail and complimented the look with a pair of black boots.

Joined by several backup dancers on stage, Charlie also wore a pair of black sequined bracelets.

The star completed her outfit with a cross necklace and let her brunette and lemon-dyed locks fall loosely over her shoulders.

The performance comes after Charli recently shared how she feels she has found ‘the love of’ [her] to live’.

Sizzling: The singer, 30, looked sensational as she took to the main stage at the event in a black leather bralet that highlighted her toned midriff

Style: The hitmaker Boom Clap also wore a matching mini skirt with a pleated detail

When asked about the most profound discoveries she’s made in the past year, Charli seemed to allude to her 1975 boyfriend, drummer George Daniel.

“Now that I’m happier as a person and have found the love of my life, can appreciate the years of hard work for what I have, I just want to slow down and take it all in,” Charli (born Charlotte Emma Aitchison ) told V magazine.

“So yeah, that’s what I’ve learned about myself. I need space and time.’

The Hot In It hitmaker was first spotted with the 32-year-old Grammy nominee on March 2 – signaling her divorce from freelance music supervisor Huck Kwong after seven on/off years.

Performance: Charlie was joined by several backing dancers on stage and also wore a pair of black sequined bracelets

Sensational: added the star to her festival outfit with a cross necklace

Career: Charli rose to fame with the song I Love it featuring Icona Pop in 2012 and released her debut album the following year

And while Charli didn’t name George, she did discuss why she’d be casting Uncut Gems alum Julia Fox in an upcoming music video.

She said, “I just think Julia gets it. I don’t know her, so I’m speaking here from a fan’s perspective.

“I just think she’s damn smart. She gives us what we want. She works the paparazzi like Paris Hilton did in the 2000s. She gives us viral quotes. She’s funny. I just think she’s really seizing the moment without fear, and I think it’s great for her.

“I think she’s brilliant and she’s a great actress too, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. And as for muses – I don’t need one. I am my own muse.’