Charles and Camilla invite charity chief Ngozi Fulani to Buckingham Palace for talks after race-row

Buckingham Palace has invited the black charity boss, who was repeatedly asked by a lady-in-waiting where she was ‘really’ from, to meet the King and Queen.

Ngozi Fulani, 61, has revealed how she was interrogated by Lady Susan Hussey, 83, at the palace last week.

The British-born boss of Sistah Space – a charity for Afro-Caribbean victims of domestic violence – said the lady-in-waiting kept asking her, “Where are you really from?”

Lady Susan, who had served the late Queen for six decades, stepped down from her honorary position ‘with immediate effect’ following a furious outcry after Ms Fulani revealed the exchange on Twitter.

According to a transcript Ms Fulani posted online, Lady Hussey asked where she was from, to which she replied that her charity was based in Hackney, North East London. But Lady Hussey asked her further, “Where are you really from, where are your people from?”

Ngozi Fulani, 61, (pictured on Good Morning Britain on Thursday) has revealed how she was questioned by Lady Susan Hussey, 83, at the palace last week

Lady Susan (pictured), who had served the late Queen for six decades, stepped down from her honorary position ‘with immediate effect’ following furious outcry after Ms Fulani revealed the exchange on Twitter

A stunned Mrs. Fulani replied, “The lady of my people, what is this?” She eventually said she was of Caribbean and African descent, to which Lady Hussey apparently replied, “I knew we’d get there eventually, you’re Caribbean!”

There are now plans for Charles and Camilla to meet Ms. Fulani so they can talk about what happened at the event and the issues involved.

Palace sources said that the king and Camilla will meet the CEO of Sistah Space at the palace.

Her encounter with Lady Susan took place at a UN-led event at Buckingham Palace to raise awareness of domestic violence. It was also attended by Queen Rania of Jordan and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. Ms Ngozi criticized the royal family after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey, tweeting: ‘I admire Meghan for speaking out. By a clear definition, it seems that Meghan is a survivor of DV [domestic violence] from her in-laws.’

Earlier this year, a post on Sistah Space’s Twitter account commented that Harry and Meghan weren’t “allowed on the balcony” at Buckingham Palace, saying, “An all-exclusive white balcony. The only black people, exiled. RACISM!’

There are now plans for Charles and Camilla (pictured) to meet Ms. Fulani so they can talk about what happened at the event and the issues associated with it

In 1997, Mrs Ngozi met the then Prince of Wales when Charles visited the Limelight, a nightclub in London’s West End.

She was a drummer with Emashi, a group specializing in African music, which had received funding from The Prince’s Trust.

A photo of Ms Ngozi – born Marlene Headley but since adopted an African name – shows her smiling next to the prince.

Ms Ngozi went on a cultural visit to Ghana in 2002 with 27 young people on a trip funded by The Prince’s Trust and organized by the Education Africa Teaching charity.

In 1997, Mrs Ngozi met the then Prince of Wales when Charles visited the Limelight, a nightclub in London’s West End (pictured)

Last year it was reported that Sistah Space received £10,000 from the controversial group called Black Lives Matter, now calling itself the Black Liberation Movement UK.

The BLM, which accuses mainstream society of “systemic racism” against black people, is also campaigning to counter the police.

No one from Sistah Space was available for comment last night. On its Twitter page, the charity said: ‘Yes, the person [Lady Hussey] was insulting, but there’s no point in naming and shaming her, it would make us just as bad. We prefer this to be handled kindly.’