Charles and Camilla are ‘weary’ of Harry and Meghan’s never-ending criticism of the royals

The King and Queen’s consort are ‘tired’ of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s constant attacks, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

Sources at Buckingham Palace said last night there is mounting frustration and exhaustion over the barrage of complaints Harry and Meghan are relentlessly and publicly voicing about their treatment at the hands of the rest of the royal family.

The comment comes days before the release of the bombshell documentary series the pair have created with Netflix that is sure to inflame tensions.

A slick trailer for the six-part program was released last week, teasing intimate moments and apparently threatening to reveal further details about the couple’s troubled relationship with the family they stepped away from.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were “surprised but not too surprised” that the ad was released during their high-profile visit to the US, threatening to overshadow it, insiders added.

The lavish trailer, posted online on the second day of William and Kate’s visit to Boston, is the latest broadside in a seemingly never-ending assault on “The Firm” by the Duke and Duchess.

In a rare and remarkable intervention, royal sources described how King Charles and Queen Camilla are “not concerned but weary” by the flood of criticism from the Sussexes. An exasperated Palace source stressed the word ‘tired’.

The royal family made “magnanimous and very deliberate gestures” to involve Prince Harry as much as possible in the late Queen’s funeral in September – including asking him to wear his military uniform at a key vigil – but they are now being paid back by nearly constant outbursts, it is claimed.

Palace insiders highlighted the irony of the many public interviews and television appearances the Sussexes have made, speaking about how they want a new life away from the public eye. Meghan and Harry, who live in the celebrity enclave of Montecito, California, criticized royal life in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last year.

Since then, Meghan has released a podcast series, while Harry has written a memoir, which is expected to chronicle a series of grievances against his family when it is published next month.

“It’s very tiring,” a palace source repeated.

The comments came as the Duke and Duchess were accused of breaching protocol yesterday by bringing a private photographer to Buckingham Palace to take a photo included in the Netflix trailer.

Another photo used in the teaser unflatteringly shows Kate with an icy face in Westminster Abbey during a Commonwealth service, with Meghan sitting behind her. It was taken after a disagreement over the seating plan.

The Waleses (pictured with David Beckham) attended a star-studded gala Friday night to promote William’s Earthshot Prize

Despite the trailer’s timing, a Palace source said the Prince and Princess of Wales are “uplifting” about the forthcoming documentary. However, it is feared that there is now no way back for the brothers’ relationship.

“If a member of the royal family has a high-profile trip abroad, no one else in their own country will try to disrupt the message of that trip,” said an insider.

The Walesians attended a star-studded gala on Friday night to promote William’s Earthshot Prize, seemingly determined to ensure the Netflix series didn’t overshadow their work. The Prince of Wales had a 30-minute chat with President Joe Biden, during which the pair shared “warm memories” of the late Queen and a discussion about how Mr Biden could support Earthshot, which awards £1 million in grants to five planet-saving projects each year .

Royal aides only discovered in recent days that Mr Biden happened to be in Boston at the same time as the royal couple.

During the three-day visit, Kate wore neatly tailored pantsuits and demure high-necked dresses.

“The princess is very professional,” said an insider. ‘The wardrobe for the visit says it all. It’s all very businesslike.’ At the awards ceremony on Friday, guests were asked to dress ‘sustainably’, so Kate rented an emerald green dress by Solace London from fashion platform Hurr, which costs £74 per night. She paired it with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana’s emerald green choker.

The King would like to express his support for the Sussexes. In his first speech to the nation after taking the throne, he said, “I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad.”

Yet Harry’s new media projects seem to have caused his family more pain and dismay than they’d previously admitted.

He and Meghan will be lauded by the American liberal establishment for supposedly overcoming institutional racism in the royal family at a lavish ceremony in New York on Tuesday, just two days before the Netflix series is expected to air.

They receive the so-called Ripple of Hope Award from Kerry Kennedy, a human rights activist and daughter of Robert Kennedy, the US Attorney General who was assassinated in 1968.

Mrs Kennedy has already compared the Sussexes’ actions to her father’s fight against apartheid, praising their “moral courage”.

Relations may deteriorate further when Harry’s memoir, Spare, is published on January 10, promising the Duke’s first-hand account of his upbringing and decision to retire from royal duties.

The royal family also faced a race spat last week after the late queen’s lady-in-waiting asked a black guest at Buckingham Palace: “Where are you really from?” Lady Susan Hussey has volunteered to step down and is said to be ‘deeply sorry’ about the debacle.

Prince William was about to board a plane to Boston when the news broke, but he spoke to his press secretary and agreed that his office would respond — even including the word “racism” in the statement.