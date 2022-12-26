Chargers make playoffs, beat Foles, top Colts 20-3

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers tried to keep their post-game playoff celebration private.

There is no such luck. After shaking hands and walking off the field in Indianapolis, the players jogged through a tunnel filled with loud music, high-fives and hugs and into a locker room scene for the first time for many of these Chargers: a party. of playoffs.

Austin Ekeler scored on two 1-yard runs as Los Angeles clinched its first postseason berth since 2018, intercepting Nick Foles three times to beat the Colts 20-3 on Monday night.

“We’re in it, now we’re going to win it!” a player yelled before reporters could enter the locker room.

The party included second-year coach Brandon Staley handing a game ball to owner Dean Spanos, whose organization earned its second playoff berth since 2014, just under a year after a brutal overtime loss in Las Vegas. in the final game of last season that shut out Los Angeles. of the postseason.

Justin Herbert threw for 235 yards and Cameron Dicker made two short field goals for the Chargers (9-6), who won their third straight after getting the help they needed this weekend from Las Vegas, Miami, New England and the New York Jets. When all four lost, the Chargers simply needed a win to clinch a playoff spot, and they did their part.

“It’s been a while,” receiver Keenan Allen said after catching 11 passes for 104 yards, his sixth straight 100-yard game on the road. “The playoffs are never guaranteed, so when you go in, you feel good. Now the season begins.”

Indy (4-10-1) lost its fifth straight game under interim coach Jeff on Saturday, though this was a duller loss than the previous two, when it gave up 33 fourth-quarter points to Dallas and wasted halftime 33- 0. Lead in Minnesota.

Foles, making his first start for the Colts, blew two scoring opportunities in the first quarter throwing interceptions, ended up being sacked seven times and went 0-for-10 on third down.

As usual, however, Indy’s third starting quarterback of the season was only part of the problem.

“We started, we thought we had some shots early on, but obviously turnovers hurt you and discourage you from doing it,” Saturday said. “We ran well with the ball, but when it’s second and 14, it’s hard to get the rhythm back. I thought we ran the ball effectively, but we couldn’t keep it.”

Herbert also struggled early on until Ekeler scored the game’s first points with his short TD run midway through the second quarter.

The Colts took advantage of two personal fouls that led to the ejection of Pro Bowl safety Derwin James to drive in their only score of the game, a 46-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

But that was it for the Colts. Dicker’s two shots made it 13-3, and Ekeler’s second scoring run sealed the victory.

Ekeler had 18 carries for 67 yards, became the fourth player in 15 years to score at least 15 TDs in consecutive seasons and needs one more sack to record the sixth 100-reception season by a running back in league history.

While Herbert went 24 of 31 and ended his three-game 300-yard streak, the numbers didn’t matter. Victory did it.

“It was tough losing to the Raiders at the end (last year),” Herbert said. “The guys in that locker room deserve this. So it will be exciting to have that opportunity.”

Foles completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards and threw his final interception in the third quarter. The Super Bowl MVP after the 2017 season with Philadelphia was sacked seven times in his first NFL start since Dec. 26, 2021, with Chicago.

FUTURE PLANS

The Colts have already fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and coach Frank Reich and have benched quarterback Matt Ryan twice. Ryan was inactive behind Foles and backup Sam Ehlinger on Monday night.

Team owner Jim Irsay addressed the future of his organization during an interview that aired on ESPN’s pregame show. Irsay said Saturday that he will be a candidate to keep the job next season.

“I will go in with an open mind and look for the best direction for us to win,” Irsay said. “I think Jeff is an outstanding candidate, so obviously he’s competitive for that. Chris Ballard will be our general manager and quarterback, he’s very up in the air right now which direction we’re going to go.”

SHORT RETURN

James returned after missing two games with a quadriceps injury, but didn’t even make it past the first half.

Two plays after being asked for a mask when Michael Pittman Jr.’s helmet fell off, James was called for hitting an undefended receiver with the helmet’s crown and ejected with 5:18 remaining. The hit sent Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin to the locker room, and Dulin was ultimately ruled out with a concussion.

Staley said James also went into concussion protocol, adding that the helmet-to-helmet hit was unintentional.

“He made an aggressive play but he didn’t intentionally go for the helmet,” Staley said.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Chargers: Return home to face the Rams in Sunday’s Battle of Los Angeles.

Colts: Close out your road schedule with a New Year’s trip to the New York Giants.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL