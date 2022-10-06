Channel Seven’s Sally Obermeder buys a $2.7million home in Clovelly

<!–

Former TV presenter Sally Obermeder and her husband Marcus have bought a beautiful beachfront home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs for $2,656 million.

The Mediterranean style house in Clovelly has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Built in the 1990s as part of a gated complex, the two-story property was last sold in 2015 for $1.52 million, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Obermeder, 48, best known for presenting Seven’s The Daily Edition, already owns two Bondi properties, one of which is worth just over $1.4 million.

The house in Clovelly has two levels of outdoor living and an open plan design that creates a light and airy atmosphere.

A balcony on the second floor offers views of the ocean and the leafy suburb, while the lower floor has an elegant garden.

Each of the three bedrooms is queen size with built-in closets, and the master also has its own balcony and private bath.

The Mediterranean style house in Clovelly has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The gourmet kitchen is equipped with a stone breakfast bar, quality appliances and a gas hob.

Other highlights include a wrap-around outdoor entertainment area, with built-in seating and a barbecue deck.

Obermeder co-founded the SWISH lifestyle food brand with her sister Maha Corbett in 2013 after she was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2011 at age 38.

Built in the 1990s as part of a gated complex, the two-story property was last sold in 2015 for $1.52 million.

The house in Clovelly has two levels of outdoor living and an open plan design that creates a light and airy atmosphere.

SWIISH stands for ‘Stylish Women Inspiring Inner Strength, Health and Happiness’.

Obermeder was declared cancer-free in 2012 after chemotherapy, two mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

She left Channel Seven in 2021 to focus on her business.