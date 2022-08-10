Channel Nine reporters Jerrie Demasi and Michael Genovese welcome a girl

<!–

Channel Nine journalists Jerrie Demasi and Michael Genovese have welcomed a girl into the world.

Jerrie took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the exciting news, before revealing the name of their newborn daughter.

“The best day of our lives,” she captioned a photo gallery.

Channel Nine news reporters Jerrie Demasi (pictured) and Michael Genovese welcomed a girl into the world

‘Welcome my little girl. Tommy Genovese. Born on 04/08 with a tiny weight of 2.6 kg.’

In one image, Jerrie is seen tenderly holding her bundle of joy in a hospital bed.

In another, Father Michael is seen beaming as he cradles the toddler in blue scrubs.

A third image is a simple portrait of baby Tommie wrapped tenderly in a blanket.

In one image, father Michael is seen beaming as he cradles the toddler in blue scrubs

A third image is a simple portrait of baby Tommie tenderly wrapped in a blanket

Demasi told WAtoday that Tommie arrived two weeks early and had to undergo a cesarean section, which was “quite traumatizing.”

However, the duo is overjoyed to be parents.

“Of course babies are always born, but when it’s your baby it feels so special,” Michael told the outlet. “It’s an incredible feeling.”

Demasi told WAtoday that Tommie arrived two weeks early and had to have a cesarean section, which was ‘pretty traumatizing’

Demasi recently spoke about her pregnancy in a blog shared with 9Honey.

“I’m sure we’ll face a lot of the challenges,” she wrote to her future child.

“I know I won’t get everything right. But I promise I will do my best to guide you, love you and keep your hand through it. I can’t wait to be your mama.’

Genovese and Demasi have been married since 2019.