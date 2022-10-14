Celtics vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Boston Celtics (2-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at Bell Center
Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022
Boston Celtics 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 PM ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mazzulla said tonight would be about the same as a regular season game with playing time and rotations.
That makes me think we might see Derrick White as farewell to the starting group for a while with Robert Williams out. – 19:03
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptor starters:
Khem Berk
Precious Achiuwa
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet 6:59 PM
In addition to the aforementioned Otto Porter, Malachi Flynn and Chris Boucher, Gary Trent (IT band tightness) and Pascal Siakam (rest) will not be playing tonight. Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch start with VanVleet, Barnes and Anunoby – 18:41
Montreal-born Khem Birch gets the start in his hometown. The Raptors face VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa and Birch in their pre-season finals vs Boston, with Siakam at halftime and Trent/Porter/Boucher/Flynn out. – 6:34 pm
Montreal-based Khem Birch joins VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa in the starting five in Montreal as Raps takes on the Celtics. – 6:33 pm
For tonight Raptors start
Fred Van Vleet
Scottie Barnes
OG Anunoby
Precious Achiuwa
Khem Berk – 18:32
Birds of prey resting Pascal Siakam tonight in Montreal, they say. Gary Trent also (IT band) along with Boucher, Porter and the rest. – 18:29
So add Gary Trent Jr with a hip issue to those not playing in Montreal tonight. He joins Otto Porter Jr, Chris Boucher and Malachi Flynn. Raps will also rest Pascal Siakam, which probably means Precious Achiuwa and another will join starters. – 18:29
Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics will largely treat tonight’s game as a regular season game in terms of playing time, rotations, etc. – 18:05
“As close as possible to a regular season game”
Joe Mazzulla on the plan for tonight’s pre-season finale.
Luke Kornet is available.
Gary Trent Jr, Otto Porter and Chris Boucher for Toronto.
C’s-Raptors in Montreal @NBCSBoston 7:30. – 18:03
Joe Mazulla says: #Celtics will be close to the regular season approach in terms of minutes.
“So we can go into the regular season with some momentum.” – 18:02
Noah Vonleh joins the pregame to discuss his approach heading into our final preseason game tonight. pic.twitter.com/qCvB1GD314 – 6:00 PM
“I thought it would suit me well because I wanted to win now.”
@Malcolm Brogdon tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what the process was like this summer for him to join the @Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/GRuCgZOM8P – 6:00 PM
Nick Nurse was unaware of Toronto’s pursuit of Brogdon who called the guard on SIRIUS. Nurse woke up one day and thought “that’s a good addition” for Boston. – 5:59 PM
Two sprinters to Quebec
Cherie, oh est mon bec? pic.twitter.com/47Qw0giftft – 5:57 pm
Gary Trent Jr. bumped his hip against Bulls and has been out of practice. He will not play vs. Celtics, though there was hope he would be ready vs. Boston. – 17:56
Tonight, add Gary Trent Jr to the list of non-participants in the Raptors in Montreal. Knocked out the last game on his hip, Nick Nurse just told us – 17:55
No Boucher, Trent Jr. or Porter Jr. tonight for the @Toronto Raptors vs. @Celtics by Coach Nurse #rtz – 17:55
Nurse says Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) hasn’t played in weeks so it certainly doesn’t seem close to a return (my conclusion) and Boucher (hamstring) has been out for ‘a few weeks’. – 17:54
Gary Trent Jr. will miss the preseason finals vs Boston tonight with tight knees. Porter, Flynn and Boucher also stay outside. – 5:53 pm
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Raptors Lookahead with @Imman_Adan
Scottie (6:25)
OG (10:25)
siacam (15:49)
Precious (22:01)
Half court O (34:56)
Rotation, WL, MORE (45:33)
pic.twitter.com/xjjQV2iobC – 17:48
Luke Kornet in and out of some warm up sets. He hoped to play tonight. Joe Mazzulla speaking @ 6. pic.twitter.com/tjXXsvQAgv – 17:28
Thank you Montreal
Today was fun can’t wait to play ce soir! pic.twitter.com/XPWZMqXx3h – 4.20 pm
Bob Ryan All Time Lakers and Celtics Rosters – Part 2 showtime.libsyn.com/bob-ryan-all-t… – 3:39 pm
Congratulations Justine!
Thanks beaucoup to everyone who came out today. ce soir🏀 pic.twitter.com/V77k0HJxei – 2.12 pm
“If you want to be the best, this is the perfect place to be.”
Jayson Tatum is looking for the Celtics to face it again this year
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine | @Jayson Tatum | @Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/gazlmQiiqQ – 13:54 o’clock
Un uvre d’art
Come visit us @Gary Trent Jr. drip pic.twitter.com/HbuFhUE6Ic – 13:51 o’clock
New: Malcolm Brogdon revealed to @Sirius XM NBA that he had the option to trade to the Celtics or Raptors this summer. The experienced security guard explained why he chose Boston: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 13:33 o’clock
Yalda has been waiting for this
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Ojzmb4PHZd – 13.24 hours
prochaine arrest
The next person here gets a Pascal jersey pic.twitter.com/391a4ZdJqn – 13:21