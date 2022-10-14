WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Celtics vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Boston Celtics (2-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (2-2) at Bell Center

Playtime: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 14, 2022

Boston Celtics 0, Toronto Raptors 0 (7:30 PM ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Votre from five pic.twitter.com/mEwUcU2IDs19:04

Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665235132 351 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Keith Smith @Keith Smith NBA

Joe Mazzulla said tonight would be about the same as a regular season game with playing time and rotations.
That makes me think we might see Derrick White as farewell to the starting group for a while with Robert Williams out. – 19:03

1665235132 351 Jalen Suggs injury not serious
Keith Smith @Keith Smith NBA

Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Raptor starters:
Khem Berk
Precious Achiuwa
OG Anunoby
Scottie Barnes
Fred VanVleet 6:59 PM

1665789125 93 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Eric Koreen @ekoreen

In addition to the aforementioned Otto Porter, Malachi Flynn and Chris Boucher, Gary Trent (IT band tightness) and Pascal Siakam (rest) will not be playing tonight. Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch start with VanVleet, Barnes and Anunoby – 18:41

1665353335 189 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Montreal-born Khem Birch gets the start in his hometown. The Raptors face VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Achiuwa and Birch in their pre-season finals vs Boston, with Siakam at halftime and Trent/Porter/Boucher/Flynn out. – 6:34 pm

1665353335 23 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

Montreal-based Khem Birch joins VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby and Achiuwa in the starting five in Montreal as Raps takes on the Celtics. – 6:33 pm

1665789126 932 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

For tonight Raptors start
Fred Van Vleet
Scottie Barnes
OG Anunoby
Precious Achiuwa
Khem Berk – 18:32

1665789126 229 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun

Birds of prey resting Pascal Siakam tonight in Montreal, they say. Gary Trent also (IT band) along with Boucher, Porter and the rest. – 18:29

1665353335 23 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter

So add Gary Trent Jr with a hip issue to those not playing in Montreal tonight. He joins Otto Porter Jr, Chris Boucher and Malachi Flynn. Raps will also rest Pascal Siakam, which probably means Precious Achiuwa and another will join starters. – 18:29

1665789126 680 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
John Karalis @John_Karalis

Pascal Siakam joins Gary Trent as tonight – 18:27

1665353335 216 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Pascal Siakam is off (rest) tonight – 6:25 pm

1665789127 831 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Adam Himmelsbach @Adam Himmelsbach

Joe Mazzulla said the Celtics will largely treat tonight’s game as a regular season game in terms of playing time, rotations, etc. – 18:05

1665789127 736 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

“As close as possible to a regular season game”
Joe Mazzulla on the plan for tonight’s pre-season finale.
Luke Kornet is available.
Gary Trent Jr, Otto Porter and Chris Boucher for Toronto.
C’s-Raptors in Montreal @NBCSBoston 7:30. – 18:03

1665450603 482 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Bobby Manning @Real Bob Manning

Luke Kornet is ACTIVE tonight. – 18:02

1665450603 482 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Bobby Manning @Real Bob Manning

Joe Mazulla says: #Celtics will be close to the regular season approach in terms of minutes.
“So we can go into the regular season with some momentum.” – 18:02

1665789124 978 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Boston Celtics @celts

Noah Vonleh joins the pregame to discuss his approach heading into our final preseason game tonight. pic.twitter.com/qCvB1GD3146:00 PM

1665244650 915 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I thought it would suit me well because I wanted to win now.”
@Malcolm Brogdon tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine what the process was like this summer for him to join the @Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/GRuCgZOM8P6:00 PM

1665450603 482 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Bobby Manning @Real Bob Manning

Nick Nurse was unaware of Toronto’s pursuit of Brogdon who called the guard on SIRIUS. Nurse woke up one day and thought “that’s a good addition” for Boston. – 5:59 PM

1665353333 15 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Two sprinters to Quebec
Cherie, oh est mon bec? pic.twitter.com/47Qw0giftft5:57 pm

1665789127 335 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665789127 729 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665789127 543 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665789127 682 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665353336 186 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Gary Trent Jr. bumped his hip against Bulls and has been out of practice. He will not play vs. Celtics, though there was hope he would be ready vs. Boston. – 17:56

1665353334 161 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Doug Smith @SmithRaps

Tonight, add Gary Trent Jr to the list of non-participants in the Raptors in Montreal. Knocked out the last game on his hip, Nick Nurse just told us – 17:55

1665789128 178 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Paul Jones @Paul__Jones

No Boucher, Trent Jr. or Porter Jr. tonight for the @Toronto Raptors vs. @Celtics by Coach Nurse #rtz17:55

1665353336 186 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Nurse says Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) hasn’t played in weeks so it certainly doesn’t seem close to a return (my conclusion) and Boucher (hamstring) has been out for ‘a few weeks’. – 17:54

1665353335 216 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

Gary Trent Jr. will miss tonight’s game due to tight IT band – 17:54

1665789126 932 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Gary Trent Jr. not playing tonight due to tight IT band – 5:53 pm

1665353335 189 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Gary Trent Jr. will miss the preseason finals vs Boston tonight with tight knees. Porter, Flynn and Boucher also stay outside. – 5:53 pm

1665450603 482 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Bobby Manning @Real Bob Manning

No Chris Boucher or Gary Trent tonight. – 17:52

1665246304 629 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
NBA Mathematics @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Raptors Lookahead with @Imman_Adan
Scottie (6:25)
OG (10:25)
siacam (15:49)
Precious (22:01)
Half court O (34:56)
Rotation, WL, MORE (45:33)


1665246305 579 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions

pic.twitter.com/xjjQV2iobC17:48

1665789128 963 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665450603 482 Suns vs Nuggets Play by play highlights and reactions
Bobby Manning @Real Bob Manning

Luke Kornet in and out of some warm up sets. He hoped to play tonight. Joe Mazzulla speaking @ 6. pic.twitter.com/tjXXsvQAgv17:28

1665353333 15 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Thank you Montreal
Today was fun can’t wait to play ce soir! pic.twitter.com/XPWZMqXx3h4.20 pm

1665789128 622 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Michael Cooper @ShowtimeCooper

Bob Ryan All Time Lakers and Celtics Rosters – Part 2 showtime.libsyn.com/bob-ryan-all-t…3:39 pm

1665353333 15 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Congratulations Justine!
Thanks beaucoup to everyone who came out today. ce soir🏀 pic.twitter.com/V77k0HJxei2.12 pm

1665789128 989 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665353333 15 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Dernier Chandail
OG fans wya?🗣 pic.twitter.com/PTA84D4HSe14:09

1665244650 915 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“If you want to be the best, this is the perfect place to be.”
Jayson Tatum is looking for the Celtics to face it again this year
@Frank Isola | @Brian Scalabrine | @Jayson Tatum | @Boston Celtics pic.twitter.com/gazlmQiiqQ13:54 o’clock

1665789129 116 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Brian Robbe @BrianTRobb

New: Malcolm Brogdon revealed to @Sirius XM NBA that he had the option to trade to the Celtics or Raptors this summer. The experienced security guard explained why he chose Boston: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1…13:33 o’clock

1665353333 15 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

Yalda has been waiting for this
Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/Ojzmb4PHZd13.24 hours

1665789129 666 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
1665353333 15 Bulls vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
Toronto Raptors @birds of prey

prochaine arrest
The next person here gets a Pascal jerseyCeltics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions pic.twitter.com/391a4ZdJqn13:21

1665789130 25 Celtics vs Raptors Play by play highlights and reactions
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More