Celtics ‘approach Nets about shocking Jaylen Brown-for-Kevin Durant trade’

Four weeks after Kevin Durant’s reported trade request, a Brooklyn Nets rival has emerged as a potential candidate: the reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported early Monday morning that Boston inquired about the former MVP, whose 2021-22 season ended abruptly when the Nets were defeated by the Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The latest ‘Woj bomb’ doesn’t portray the Celtics as the favorite to land Durant, but it does note that Boston is willing to part with All-Star Jaylen Brown, a talented 25-year-old who has struggled to cope with the the team’s other young star, Jayson Tatum.

Tatum is ‘off limits’, Wojnarowski reports.

Rumor has it that the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors have also spoken out in Durant.

While the Celtics’ interest is only just beginning to surface, Wojnarowski reports that the Boston front office, headed by Brad Stevens, has been in regular contact with the Nets buyer, including general manager Sean Marks.

One potential hurdle to a deal is the Nets’ asking price for 33-year-old Durant, who tied for third place in the NBA last season with 29.9 points per game.

According to Woj, the Nets want multiple unprotected first-round picks, pick swaps, and several high-impact players.

Four weeks after Kevin Durant’s reported trade request, a Brooklyn Nets rival has emerged as a potential candidate: reigning Eastern Conference champions Boston Celtics

The latest ‘Woj bomb’ doesn’t portray the Celtics as the favorite to land Durant, but it does note that Boston may be willing to part with All-Star Jaylen Brown (pictured), a talented 25-year-old who is struggling has to get in touch with the other young star of the team, Jayson Tatum

The demand is somewhat similar to the trade that brought Brown to Boston: Brooklyn’s 2013 acquisition of Celtics stars Kevin Durant and Paul Pierce.

The Nets, then under general manager Billy King, have relinquished unprotected first-round rosters in 2014, 2016 and 2018, as well as additional pick swaps, allowing the Celtics to draft Brown and Tatum in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, managed to reach the second round of the playoffs in Pierce’s only season with the Nets.

Durant has $198 million and four years left on his contract, while Brown has two seasons and $56 million left.

Durant’s future in Brooklyn has been complicated by the situation with his current Nets teammate, Kyrie Irving, who chose to stay with the team for the last year and $37 million of his contract, but is rumored to be pushing for his own departure. .

The crosstown rival New York Knicks, as well as the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers are said to be interested in taking over Irving, according to various reports.

Kyrie Irving’s days in Brooklyn may be numbered, despite the All-Star security guard’s previous statements assuring Nets fans that he “has no intention of going anywhere.” Irving (left) joined the Nets in 2019 with Kevin Durant (right), but the two failed to live up to expectations in Brooklyn

The Lakers are the most intriguing option given Irving’s history with LA star LeBron James, his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate. The two won a title together in Cleveland and came back from a 3-1 deficit in the final against the Golden State Warriors in 2016 to capture the club’s maiden championship, but the relationship fizzled out shortly after.

Irving finally asked for a trade in 2017, and the team did, sending him to the Boston Celtics. As ESPN reported at the time, the New Jersey native no longer wanted to play alongside James, citing a desire to be the center of a team. The two have remained welcoming when facing each other on the field and are usually greeted with a hug.

An unceremonious departure from Brooklyn would be the third in Irving’s career, after Cleveland and ultimately Boston.

After two strong seasons with the Celtics, Irving returned with a promise to re-sign with the team to make a deal with the rival Nets, along with Durant, in July 2019.