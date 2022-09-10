Cate Blanchett leads stars wearing black at Venice following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cate Blanchett wore a black dress at the closing ceremony of the Venice International Film Festival on Saturday, as the stars showed their respect for Queen Elizabeth II after her death.

The Australian actress, 53, looked elegant in her one-shoulder ensemble as she joined Julianne Moore and Jessica Brown Findlay on the final day of the event.

The Venice Film Festival is the world’s oldest and was first established in 1932, honoring filmmaking from around the world.

It attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

On the final day of the festival, those in attendance wore black as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II after she died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96.

All of Her Majesty’s children had rushed to Balmoral after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral.

The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

There will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign which saw her achieve her platinum anniversary this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was held so widely.”