Carol Vorderman and son Cameron head to Cambridge to celebrate her daughter Katie’s graduation 

Carol Vorderman shared her pride for her daughter Katie King, 31, on Friday as she pursued her PhD in nanotechnology at Cambridge University.

On Instagram, the TV host, 61, shared a photo of himself and son Cameron, 25, in the back seat of a car as they headed to celebrate the scientist’s big day.

Proud mum Carol looked radiant as ever and was dressed to impress in a crochet-style shirt dress and statement jewellery.

Her neat son Cameron looked smart in a navy blue suit and sophisticated red tie as he showed a shy smile in his mom’s selfie.

Carol posted the photo to her roster and wrote, “Cam and I are on our way to my girl’s promotion at @cambridgeuniversity today. @jesuscollegecam first for family lunch….It’s a beautiful day.’

The proud mom also added an Instagram story gushing about Katie’s achievements: “Great day today. Cambridge,” she wrote.

‘My girl @katie.science flew back from International Space University for her PhD. Nanotechnology. V. proud mom…she’s officially smart,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Katie’s Stories, the graduate was seen returning home to reunite with her family and friends at the top public university.

The student pilot, now a student at the International Space University in France, shared a slew of photos of her toasting a drink with her boyfriend before boarding her flight.

Sitting on a plane, the academic gave fans a glimpse into her journey home before the ceremony.

When she landed back in the UK, she uploaded an image of the famous university with hundreds of fellow graduates dressed in gowns.

Carol shares both Katie and Cameron with ex-husband Patrick King.

On Saturday, Carol then shared a tribute to her daughter alongside a clip of Katie posing in her graduation gown and scarlet hood.

The TV star recalled teaching Katie to count and went on to describe Katie’s incredible work in nanotechnology, concluding how “proud” she was of her girl.

She wrote: ‘She is strong, she is invincible, she is a woman. She is Dr. Katie King PhD in Nanotechnology from @cambridgeuniversity.

‘Currently studying at International @spaceuniversity, sponsored by @europeanspaceagency… and determined to join the space industry as soon as possible.

She’s also my daughter @katie.science and I remember all the moments of joy when, as a little girl, I taught her her numbers and her joy in learning her times tables and more.

“So many memories…and today, after 5 years of research into using gold nanoparticles to deliver a new cancer drug, specific to tumors and not to damage anything else in the body (hopefully in many cases to replace chemotherapy ), she has her Scarlet Hood denoting her PhD at Cambridge

“We’re proud of you honey.”

