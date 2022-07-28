Capitol Police ramp up security for tonight’s Congressional Baseball Game amid protest threat

U.S. Capitol Police are stepping up security for Thursday night’s Congressional Baseball Game as climate protesters threaten to disrupt the event.

“We are aware that protesters plan to protest political issues during the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity,” said Tom Manger, U.S. Capitol Police Chief. “We have a robust security plan.”

“We urge anyone thinking of causing problems with the benefit game to stay home. We will not tolerate violence or any other illegal behavior during this family event,” he noted.

The disruption is planned five years after a gunman stormed into a Republican practice session, firing at lawmakers and Rep. Steve Scalise seriously injured. It’s also because threats against lawmakers have increased and the Capitol Hill community continues to be shocked after the January 6 uprising.

The climate group Now or Never vows to stop the game. They put up posters around Washington DC demanding action on climate change and threatening to show up en masse at the charity event.

“On July 28, we will gather en masse at the Congressional Baseball Game to urge President Biden and Democrats to deliver on their climate commitments by immediately enacting historic climate investments and declaring a climate emergency,” the statement said. group on its website.

US Capitol Police increase security for Thursday night’s Congressional Baseball Game as climate protesters threaten to disrupt the event

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cheers at last year’s game as President Joe Biden uses a cell phone – the president lobbied for infrastructure legislation

Vincent Vertuccio, a student at George Washington University and one of the organizers, said “completely non-violent” and wants “to be disruptive in a peaceful way.”

He told Roll Call they expect 50 to 300 protesters to show up at the Nationals Baseball Stadium Thursday night.

“Many of them intend to risk arrest,” he said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle were critical of the protests.

‘I do not understand. It’s charity. It’s a time to forget partisan lines,” Texas Republican Representative Roger Williams, who coaches the GOP team, told Fox News.

Democratic leader Steny Hoyer says he “understands the fear,” but notes the event is for charity.

“There are many ways to protest. I wouldn’t think that’s the best,’ he commented.

It is unclear whether President Joe Biden will attend the game. He did so last year as part of his lobbying campaign with lawmakers to support infrastructure legislation, which was eventually passed.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, earlier this month, killed Biden’s green agenda with a vow to vote against it.

But in a surprise announcement on Wednesday, Manchin announced a deal with the Democratic leadership on a bill that would fight inflation, raise taxes on the rich and fund a number of climate programs.

Manchin does not play in the Congressional Baseball Game.

President Joe Biden attended last year’s game, but it’s unclear if he will come this year

This year’s Congressional Baseball Game comes five years after a gunman shot down a Republican practice session on June 14, 2017.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise was seriously injured in the shooting incident; above, he is preparing to leave the Capitol for the 2018 game, which was a year after the shooting

The game – in which Democrats compete against Republicans in a friendly competition – has been played since 1909.

This year it has raised $1.7 million for charity. The groups include The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, and Washington Nationals Philanthropies along with the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Republicans won 13-12 last year and are confident they can make a repeat.

Williams said the players are stronger this year and have been practicing since March, from 5:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“We had snow in our first practice,” Republican Representative Kat Cammack told Fox News.