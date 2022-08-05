Candice Warner SLAMS Kyle Chalmers over pool love triangle and says HE is to blame for media storm

Former ironwoman and cricket WAG Candice Warner has called out swimmer Kyle Chalmers for the media storm that followed all his moves at the Commonwealth Games.

On the back page, Warner said Chalmers didn’t handle the “love triangle” in which his ex-girlfriend Emma McKeon and her new husband, pop star-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson weren’t good.

The wife of Australian cricketer David Warner also felt that Chalmers was constantly craving gushing headlines, but he can’t handle anything even remotely negative.

Pointing to Chalmers blocking out the noise to win gold in the 100m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics, she wondered why he wasn’t channeling his energy back into Birmingham.

“He knows how to handle the pressure,” said Warner, who has endured a lot of negative publicity himself.

“Why didn’t Kyle put himself on a media ban (on himself) until the Games are over?

Former ironwoman and cricket WAG Candice Warner has called out Kyle Chalmers for the media storm that followed all his moves at the Commonwealth Games

Australian cricketer David Warner’s wife also felt Chalmers craved gushing headlines, but he can’t handle anything negative (pictured, Chalmers after winning the 100m freestyle final)

“I’m a bit confused by the situation and why he’s dealing with the media.

“He’s not wrong, but he also has the strength and ability to stop it and also just focus on his swimming events.”

Reports of a possible rift between Chalmers and Simpson first surfaced at this year’s National Championships in Adelaide, leaving Warner to wonder why the 24-year-old was unprepared for the barrage of questions he knew he had. would face reporters in the UK.

“Wouldn’t there be a strategy in place before these Games? We haven’t just started talking about it, we’ve been talking about this love triangle before the Commonwealth Games,” Warner said.

She added that “alpha male” Chalmers may have had a bruised ego after he and McKeon went their separate ways last year when she started dating Simpson.

Chalmers, who won the 100m freestyle and was a member of the triumphant winning teams in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and mixed events, dropped a bombshell in Birmingham by saying he will not be allowed to compete in the Olympic Games. 2024 in Paris.

Pop-turned swimmer Cody Simpson and golden girl Emma McKeon have been swept up in the ‘love triangle’ saga with Chalmers – but have kept quiet about the ‘issue’

Chalmers will likely be taking a break from the pool now, with his sanity at the bottom.

“If I have to go through something similar (media surveillance), I won’t last until Paris, I know,” he said after winning the 100m freestyle final.

“It’s too challenging and not something I’m swimming for. It really pushed me back a lot. I really don’t know what the future holds for me.’

He wasn’t done yet, posting later on Instagram he is tired of the villain’s story.

‘Media hurts more than’ [sic] people realize we can only take so much before enough is enough,” he wrote.

“Thank you media for ruining it for all of us. I hope you are all happy and sleeping well while we lie here sleepless and upset.’

His father also weighed in on the situation and made a radio interference in Adelaide.

Speaking to host Ali Clarke on Mix 102.3 on Tuesday, Brett Chalmers praised his son for tackling the “constant negativity.”

Chalmers’ attack on social media in which he claimed the negative attention had taken its toll on his teammates, stealing the spotlight from their Commonwealth Games performance

Kyle Chalmers’ father Brett collapsed on radio when he described what he feels as “harassment” from the media in recent weeks

Mr Chalmers also felt that Swimming Australia should have provided more support to the Olympic gold medalist.

“It’s a form of bullying and intimidation, these people (media) get away with it, they destroy people’s lives,” he said before collapsing.

“It was hard watching Kyle go through all this alone, you feel helpless at 15,000 miles.

“I think Swimming Australia should have supported Kyle more.”

Mr Chalmers went on to single out former Australian swimmer who became media identity Johanna Griggs, who said Monday Chalmers needs to toughen up.

“Everyone jumped on the ‘Rockstar’ cart,” he bellowed.

“Do we ask Johanna Griggs about her personal life, and do we care?”