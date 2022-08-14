Candice Warner shows off her tight legs in tiny shorts as she competes in Sydney’s City 2 Surf

<!–

Candice Warner is known for her incredibly fit physique.

And on Sunday, the former Ironwoman, 37, proved how she stays in such great shape that she worked up a sweat.

The cricket WAG showed off her tight legs in tiny black shorts as she took part in City 2 Surf’s annual charity run in Sydney.

Candice wore a black T-shirt, black sneakers and sunglasses for the event.

Candice, a former Ironwoman and lifesaver, entered a professional competition for the first time at age 14.

She retired from the sport to start a family with her cricketer husband David Warner, whom she married in 2015.

Last year, Candice revealed the secrets of her fit physique to Daily Mail Australia.

The blond bombshell and busy mom of three said she eats clean and trains meanly, but doesn’t mind the occasional sweet treat or glass of wine.

“When it comes to food, it’s all about balance,” Candice said.

‘I try to eat as clean and healthy as possible, but I do have a sweet tooth. When the girls have some cookies, I’ll share them with them,” the mother of three admitted.

‘If they eat an ice cream on a hot summer day, I’ll take it. I like to drink a glass of wine with my husband. So everything in moderation. I’m not like “you can’t have this, you can’t have that”. I can’t stand it for myself.’

Candice said at the time that when it comes to working out, she likes going to the gym or going for walks wearing a weight vest and she loves the mental benefits of exercise.

“Last year I was focused on getting stronger and fitter for SAS Australia and now it’s just about keeping up with the workload I did last year so it’s about having fun while training,” explains Candice.

‘I take a lot more walks, sometimes I put on a 10 or 15 kg weight vest and go for a walk, or I just work out at the gym. For me, sports is more what it does to me mentally than what it does physically.’

Candice said she clears her head by exercising and feels like a “better mom and wife” afterwards.

“It’s my time away from the kids, I need that break, and it’s a time when I don’t have my phone with me, it’s just me and my own thoughts and a lot of time, it’s where I do my brainstorming and thinking while saying ‘I’m not clouded and can really focus on what I need to do,’ she said refreshingly.

‘After that I feel like I’m a better mother and wife… mentally I need it [exercise].’

Candice said at the time that when it comes to working out, she enjoys going to the gym or going for walks wearing a weight vest and loves the mental benefits of exercise.