Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter Natasha warns JoJo Siwa, 19, to ‘grow up’

The gloves finally came out in the awesome 2022 JoJo Siwa-Candace Cameron Bure showdown, when Bure’s daughter came in to beat both Siwa and the entirety of Gen Z.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Natasha Bure, 23, told 19-year-old Siwa to “grow up” and get over the perceived weakness she suffered at the hands of her mother when she was 11.

“With respect, someone saying no to taking a picture with you is not a ‘rough experience,'” Natasha wrote.

“This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone,” she added, taking a shot at Siwa’s roughly 2 billion Gen Z compatriots, “growing up.” There are bigger problems in the world than this.’

Natasha’s message comes a day after Siwa doubled down on her claims that Candace Cameron Bure was the rudest celebrity she’s ever met.

“You know, I had a difficult experience when I was little,” Siwa, 19, told Page sixconfirming the story that Bure, 46, detailed Tuesday how she accidentally snubbed the then 11-year-old at a red carpet event.

“I was 11, and I was a big fan, and I wanted a picture with her, and it wasn’t a good time for her,” Siwa said.

Siwa referred to an incident when she and Bure crossed paths at a Fuller House premiere. Siwa claimed that she asked Bure for a photo at the time, but Bure told her “not for a while” and then never came back for the photo, despite the fact that she went to take photos with others.

“I’ll say just because I had a bad experience doesn’t mean she’s a terrible person,” the social media star said, “I think it was just an awkward time for her, and little 11- I was just so excited and so excited, but that doesn’t mean she’s the worst human being ever.’

“It was just, you know, it was a tough experience for me,” she added.

The celebrity feud started after Siwa shared a TikTok on Sunday in which she claimed the whole house start was the rudest celebrity she had ever met.

She also named other stars in her role, but on a more positive note, revealing that Zendaya was her celebrity, Miley Cyrus the nicest celebrity and Elton John the coolest.

Siwa’s explanation came a day after Bure shared her side of the story on Instagram, saying she was “shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from.”

Bure said she found Siwa’s contact details through her agent and called her, saying “we had a good chat.”

JoJo Siwa in 2016 at a Fuller House premiere. She said Bure snubbed her at a similar event

Bure said Siwa told her she never intended for the video to go viral, and that she actually thought Bure was a nice person.

“I didn’t think it would go viral,” she said, explaining Siwa, “it was just a stupid TikTok trend and I didn’t think it was a big deal.”

Bure then recounted how Siwa said that at the Fuller House premiere, when she was 11, Bure seemed to reject her.

Bure, a devout Christian, admitted the teen’s story “broke her heart,” revealing that she apologized to Siwa, telling her, “I broke your 11-year-old heart. Please know that as a mother it breaks my heart that I made you feel this way.”

Bure (right) shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday in which she said she had called the social media star (left) and that the two had a “great conversation.”

Bure said she and Siwa had a “very good chat” and left her fans with some advice.

She capped off the video by offering a lesson — advising that, whatever one’s intentions, anyone with social media followers should be aware of what they’re saying.

“I think the lesson we can learn is to be mindful. That no matter how many followers you have, even a ten-second trending TikTok video can do some damage because our words matter and our actions matter.”