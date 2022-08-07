Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart’s 12 year grudge with Penrith Panthers NRL star Jaeman Salmon

In the wake of Raiders coach Ricky Stuart’s explosive press conference, it was revealed that he held a grudge for 12 years, calling Panthers five-eighth Jaeman Salmon a “weak gutted dog.”

Stuart was furious about a 60-minute incident where Salmon appeared to kick Raiders hooker Tom Starling in Penrith’s disappointing 26-6 loss at Canberra Stadium on Saturday night.

He labeled Salmon a ‘weak guts dog’ in an extraordinary diatribe that is one of the most explosive post-match press conferences in rugby league history.

Canberra’s fiery coach revealed in his stunning flank that he had known Salmon for a long time – and had never been a big fan of the former Sharks junior.

Jaeman Salmon (unseen on the ground, boot between legs) appears to kick Tom Starling in the groin as he tries to get up after being tackled

“Where Salmon kicked Tommy (Starling), it’s not on. I had a past with that child (Salmon). I know that boy very well,” Stuart said at the post-match press conference.

“As a kid he was a weak dog and he hasn’t changed now. He’s a weakly stripped dog person now.’

Veteran coach and commentator Phil Gould confirmed on Saturday that Stuart had known Salmon since his son played junior footy with him, although he admitted he had “never heard a coach say anything like that at a press conference.”

It has since been revealed what sparked a grudge that still simmers within Stuart 12 years later, with the… Sydney Morning Herald reporting that in 2010 there was an incident at a junior league game in Cronulla.

Panthers five-eighth Jaeman Salmon was a Cronulla junior and has played senior footy for both Penrith and Parramatta

It was reported that there was an incident between Salmon and Stuart’s son, which left the latter in tears.

Stuart, who was coaching the Sharks at the time, then approached Salmon; whose father was a big exception – when the two fathers had to be separated by onlookers as the situation heated up.

It is not known which son it was; Ricky has two: Jed, who has represented Australia in Rugby Sevens, and Jackson, who later played junior footy for the Raiders.

Ricky Stuart shocked the media when he called Jaeman Salmon a “weak, stripped dog” during the post-match press conference.

Although he initially declined to comment on the ‘weak guts dog’ comment on Saturday night, the opportunity to sleep on it had made Stuart change his mind.

“I regret saying what I did on that platform after the game. I spoke like a father and not a football coach,” Stuart said in a statement: Channel 9.

“I let my emotions get the better of me and I’m very sorry for that.

“There is a history between Jaeman Salmon and my family that I won’t go into. I shouldn’t have brought it up after the game… I’m really sorry for giving my family and the game undue attention,” Stuart said.

Panthers player Jaeman Salmon has been left shocked after a stunning attack by Raiders coach Ricky Stuart after Saturday night’s Penrith vs Canberra game

On post-Fox League coverage, former Bronco and Queensland star Parker was scathing about Stuart’s spray.

“I can’t think of an incident like that in my time where a coach went after a player or said anything about a player,” Parker said.

“Ricky Stuart has been coaching in the game for 20 years… absolutely outrageous comments.”

The incident is just another chapter in the heated rivalry that has been simmering between the two clubs since Penrith star Jarome Luai Raiders slammed forward John Bateman high during a melee in 2019.