Canberra man charged by police after another man allegedly drugged, raped following hook up 

An alleged rapist has been charged by police over allegations that he drugged a man before sexually assaulting him, stealing his belongings and erasing his phone.

Police said the suspect, a 22-year-old man from Kambah, southwestern Canberra, met the victim through a dating app.

On July 24, the couple agreed to meet with the alleged victim and invite the accused to his home in nearby Philip.

The two men had sex on July 24 and met the next day to have sex again, ACT police said.

An alleged rapist, 22, has been charged after allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting a man via a dating app (stock image)

Detectives claim the 22-year-old returned to the man’s home a few days later, on July 28.

It was during this third visit that police alleged that the Kambah man drugged the Philip man with a substance, causing him to lose consciousness, before allegedly raping him in his home.

He then reportedly erased every trace of him on the man’s phone before stealing things from his home and fleeing.

The victim filed a police report the next day.

Agents of the ACT Policing Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team (SACAT) executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home on Saturday and found the allegedly stolen items in the 22-year-old’s home.

He was arrested at the house and charged with unauthorized assault, burglary and theft.

He stood before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police are still investigating whether more people were involved in the case or whether other criminal offenses were committed.