Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals at Firenze Open

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) – Playing in his home region of Tuscany, third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti rolled past 74th-seeded Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 6-0 in the second round of the Firenze Open on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Musetti beat 21 winners out of eight of his Spanish opponent.

Musetti, who hails from Carrara, then plays against Mackenzie McDonald, who knocked out Italian wildcard Francesco Passaro 6-4, 7-5 on the hard court at Palazzo Wanny.

Eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima, another American, defeated Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-3, 6-4.

Nakashima’s opponent in the quarterfinals is Felix Auger-Aliassime, who defeated Oscar Otte in 55th place 6-4, 6-7(2), 6-2.