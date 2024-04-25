Nicole Kidman’s daughter Faith, 13, is the spitting image of her mother as she departs Australia alongside dad Keith Urban

Faith Kidman-Urban looked like her mother Nicole Kidman as she arrived at Sydney Airport with her father Keith Urban.

On Wednesday, the 13-year-old stuntwoman was the spitting image of her Hollywood actress mother from the early days of her career.

Faith was dressed comfortably for the international flight, wearing a pale blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and also wearing a matching gray hoodie.

The teenager carried a large black backpack on her shoulders, while her brown hair was styled in a low braid.

Meanwhile, Keith looked casual in cargo pants and a white graphic-print T-shirt.

The teenager was seen arriving at Sydney Airport with her father Keith Urban on Wednesday.

He also carried a large backpack and sported a pair of white sneakers, while wearing thick black sunglasses.

The father-daughter duo were escorted by airline staff through the airport from the moment they arrived at the drop-off area.

They left Sydney Airport together before Nicole was honored with the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, April 27.

She is the first Australian to receive the award.

Nicole is mother to Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, from her marriage to Tom Cruise, 61.

She shares daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, with her husband, country music star Keith, 56.

The all-rounder, who tries to keep her private life out of the headlines, recently made an unusual comment about her family.

The couple were helped with their bags and were seen chatting friendly with their driver.

Thrilled for her husband Keith, Nicole sweetly admitted she is “very lucky” to have met the singer 19 years ago.

“I’m very lucky to have Keith, who is just my love, my very, very deep love,” she said. People magazine.

“I’m so lucky to have Keith… that gives me the ability to go and do what I need to do because I know where I can come back to,” she added.

He was all smiles and seemed in good spirits as he walked through the airport with his youngest daughter.

‘I remember talking to someone once and they said, “What do you do?” I’m like, ‘Well, mostly I have my family, I raise my kids and I work,'” Nicole recalled.

Nicole and country music star Keith met in 2005 at a G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles before announcing their engagement in May 2006.

The couple married the following month at the Cardinal Cerretti Chapel in the grounds of St Patrick’s College in Manly, Sydney.

A-list guests were in attendance, including Hugh Jackman and his now ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness, along with Naomi Watts and director Baz Luhrmann.

The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary in July and Nicole revealed the one relationship rule that helps them keep their romance alive.

Nicole, who was not at the airport, shares daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, with her husband, country music star Keith, 56.

‘We never text each other, can you believe it? We started that way. “I was like, ‘If you want to contact me, call me,'” she told the Something To Talk About podcast on Sunday.

‘It wasn’t really a texter. I think he tried to text me several times and I never responded. So it was like, this is pretty cute.

‘If you really want to contact me, you have to call me. Everyone else we text with. That’s just the one thing we don’t do.