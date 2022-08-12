Can the Trump Documents Be Released? Here’s how it might turn out.

There are several ways the day can go.

If former President Donald J. Trump reverses what he said late Thursday about encouraging the release of the search warrant executed at his Mar-a-Lago residence and decides to object, it is unlikely that the document and its redacted inventory of items taken from his house to come out Friday.

If Mr Trump does not object to the Justice Department’s decision to release the documents, Judge Bruce Reinhart, the federal magistrate who approved the warrant, could issue an injunction to unseal them. Judge Reinhart has given the Justice Department an eastern 3 p.m. deadline to report on Mr Trump’s stance.

If the judge orders the sealing of the documents, they may first become available on the court’s online rolling system known as Pacer. If court officials are slow to register the material after an unsealing order, the Justice Department may post the documents on its website or send them to reporters in an emailed press release.