Can Spinal Decompression Help With Car Accident Injuries

Overview

Depending on where the direct contact happens and tons of other circumstances, automobile accidents involving collisions can have significant negative consequences on the body. Due to the high level of adrenaline present, minor or non-abrasive injuries that occur following automobile accidents usually go unnoticed. No area of your body is immune to being harmed in a car accident, which means there are various options for what may be wrong with you following a collision.

Traffic fatalities in Austin, Texas, have increased by more than 93 percent in only five years. The number of cases has risen dramatically as a result of this growth. If you have persistent pain in your back, neck, or legs as a result of a car accident or another form of damage, spinal decompression may be able to help. Back discomfort shouldn’t be something you have to put up with, specifically if it affects your quality of life. There are natural, less invasive therapies that can help with pain after an accident or a spinal issue. Chiropractors provide non-invasive for musculoskeletal problems and injuries, including those caused by vehicle accidents. Let’s get into the depth of spinal decompression so you may know everything there is to know about it.

What is Spinal Decompression?

One of the most frequent alternative therapies for back problems following a car accident is spinal decompression. Spinal disc injuries may wreak havoc on your health, but spinal decompression can help you get back on track naturally. Excess pressure inside your spinal discs gets released during a surgery known as spinal decompression. Decompression therapy aids your body’s natural processes by reactivating the proper flow of moisture, nutrients, and oxygen to your discs. The spine gets progressively stretched during this revolutionary, nonsurgical therapy. It relieves pressure on the afflicted areas of the spine, reducing discomfort and promoting recovery. It relies on motorized traction to alleviate pain by gradually extending the spine, which helps redistribute pressure and spine placement. Decompression treatment for the spine may be what you need to get back on your feet.

How Does Spinal Decompression Work?

When you come in for decompression therapy, you will most likely get treated using a chiropractic traction table or another type of therapeutic equipment. The goal of this therapy is to stretch and gently relax the spine. It helps to lessen or remove pressure on the spinal nerves by creating more space between the vertebrae.

Patients usually lie down on a table, and the chiropractor or technician wraps a comfortable and secure harness over their hips. The table then moves slowly to generate mild, periodic spine elongation under the chiropractor’s supervision. Patients say the treatment is painless and can provide relief pretty quickly. This treatment will last 30 to 45 minutes, and you may require 20 to 28 sessions over five to seven weeks. If you have been in a car accident, there is a good chance you will be able to discover a clinic dedicated to spinal decompression in Austin and physical therapists to help you out.

What Conditions Can Lead You To Get Spinal Decompression?

You will be relieved to learn that, besides providing therapeutic and regenerative benefits to auto accident sufferers, spinal decompression may also treat a wide range of disorders that may get aggravated following an accident. The following are some car accident injuries that spinal decompression can assist with and give you relief from your discomfort.

Fractures

Vertebrae in the spine can fracture from the force of a car crash. A compression fracture is the most common spinal fracture involved in an accident. Small cracks or fissures in the bone are because of significant stress or pressure on the spine. Trauma-caused fractures of the spinal cord or surrounding nerves require immediate medical attention.

Lumbar Spinal Cord Injury

Even though the lumbar spine is at the lowest most spine region, it plays a crucial role in the human body. The vertebrae of the lumbar spine are relatively thick as compared to other vertebrae. It is because they carry the highest weight of any part of the spine. When the spinal cord in the lumbar vertebrae is injured, the hips and legs generally lose control; however, the upper body does not. There’s a chance you’ll have this spinal cord damage if you’ve been in an accident. People with lumbar spinal cord injuries have little or no voluntary control over their bowels or bladders, but they can manage themselves with the proper tools. The wounded individual may require a wheelchair or braces to walk, depending on the patient’s leg strength.

Herniated Discs

Extreme force can cause the supportive discs in the spine to slip out of place, crack, or rupture. A herniated disc (also called a ruptured disc) causes significant pain if it compresses a nerve in the lumbar or cervical spine. Low back pain, sciatica, weakness, and numbness or tingling down the leg and foot are due to nerve compression in the lumbar spine. Neck and shoulder pain, weakness, and numbness or tingling down the arm and hand are due to nerve compression in the cervical spine. This pain radiates to your feet, and you might have to resort to clinics that provide custom orthotics in Austin to help you out.

Whiplash

One of the most common injuries due to a car accident is whiplash. It happens when the head and neck jerk back and forward suddenly, straining and tearing the neck’s muscles, ligaments, and tendons. Whiplash can cause long-term back pain, while pain and symptoms are primarily affected by the cervical spine. Whiplash often mistakenly gets diagnosed or undertreated as a severe condition, increasing the risk of long-term neck and back complications.

Is Spinal Decompression Even Good For You?

Spinal decompression treatment can assist in extending the spine and allowing the disc to return to its original position. The longer you wait to visit a doctor, the more likely an injury may go untreated, leading to persistent discomfort. When you wish to avoid non-invasive treatments and surgeries, spinal decompressions are a natural therapeutic alternative.

In Austin, chiropractic therapy and spinal decompression are natural treatment alternatives for pain management and damage alleviation following a vehicle accident. Chiropractors do not prescribe medicines and instead work to support your body’s healing processes. Spinal decompression is a pain-relieving procedure that will not need surgery. Other than that, spinal decompression is a painless procedure. It is a non-intrusive, holistic way to treat back pain and accident injuries without the need for pricey drugs or procedures. Treatments usually take less than an hour, and you may get pain relief right away.

Final Thoughts

It is important to remember that spinal decompression should only get performed as a last resort. Before beginning any alternative therapy or pain management treatment, always see your accident injury doctor.