Camilla will deliver a televised tribute to The Queen

The Queen Consort will pay tribute to the late Queen on television tomorrow, remembering her “beautiful blue eyes” and saying, “I will always remember her smile.”

On the eve of the state funeral, Camilla will speak heartily about her admiration for her mother-in-law, and the way she managed to play a part while in the predicament of a “lonely woman” in a man’s world.

The pre-recorded speech will be broadcast on the BBC shortly before a minute of silence in honor of Elizabeth II at 8pm.

Camilla will say, “She’s a part of our lives forever. I’m 75 now and I can’t remember anyone except the queen who was there.

“It must have been so hard for her to be a lonely woman. There were no female prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one, so I think she played her own part.’

Recalling her personal connection to the Queen, Camilla adds, “She has those beautiful blue eyes…when she smiles, they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable.’

Pictured: Together at Ascot in 2017

The Queen gave Camilla her strongest sign of support when, on the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne in February, she expressed her “sincere wish” that, once Charles became king, his wife would be known as Queen Consort.

The intervention put an end to years of debate over what Camilla – Charles’s mistress before they married in 2005 – would eventually be called. It also made it clear that any criticism of Camilla, who had been blamed for the breakdown of Charles’ marriage to Diana, was a thing of the past.

Camilla was appointed Privy Counselor in 2016 ahead of the Queen’s official 90th birthday. This meant she stood by her husband’s side when he was officially proclaimed king.

Pictured: Camilla and the Queen in 2021

Today, in an otherwise emotionally charged week, Camilla seemed to share a lighthearted moment with the woman who will become the next Queen – the new Princess of Wales.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were invited to join the King and Queen Consort as they hosted a luncheon at Buckingham Palace for the Governors General of the Commonwealth.

King Charles III is head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms alongside the UK.