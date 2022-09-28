Cameron Munster lets slip that he enjoyed ‘a couple of beers’ after his booze ban ended

Cameron Munster has revealed that he’s broken his ban after the 2022 season, teasing that his future could lie with Wests Tigers.

Munster has been the subject of widespread speculation throughout the 2022 campaign as he gets closer to entering the final year of his contract with Melbourne.

Regardless of all the media talk, the 28-year-old has achieved sublime form for Craig Bellamy’s side, crediting an alcohol ban – given after the infamous white powder scandal in Melbourne – as a key reason for his stellar performance.

But ahead of Wednesday’s Dally M awards ceremony, Munster let slip that he’d had a drink after the 12-month ban ended, and admitted to having had a “couple of beers” at a Storm awards ceremony.

“I had a few beers last night at the player of the year awards, but I’ll probably come back to it [the ban] next year,” he told Fletch and Hindy.

Munster also teased that he “wouldn’t mind orange and black” amid speculation the Tigers may have made a late flight to land the star before 2024.

The revelation came after a miscommunication with the two hosts, who thought he said Bellamy was a “tiger boy” rather than a “tight dude” when they compared his dress sense to the Storm coach.

“That’s an insult,” Munster said. “He’s a tight guy and he has the worst dress sense, so I’m not sure I’ll take that as a compliment.

“Did you say he’s a tiger man?” Munster was asked.

He clarified: ‘He’s a tight guy. But tigers also look good, I wouldn’t mind orange and black!’

When asked about a potential $8 million deal in three years, Munster joked, “That would look nice, wouldn’t it.”