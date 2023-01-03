Calls grow for Australia to BAN foreign investors from buying property

But one expert believes the move is just a “band-aid solution” to housing problems

Many Aussies have called on the Australian government to take the same action

Canada has introduced a new policy that prohibits foreigners from buying real estate

A controversial housing policy introduced in Canada that prohibits foreigners from buying property has gained public support in Australia, but some experts believe it is a ‘band-aid solution’ and the government should build more homes instead.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced the measure on Sunday after he put forward the idea during last year’s election campaign to ensure that more housing would become available to citizens.

Dubbed the Prohibition on the Purchase of Residential Property by Non-Canadians Act, the bill seeks to quell the nation’s housing crisis by banning all outsiders — particularly investors — from purchasing real estate in the 10 counties.

While the policy prohibits foreigners from buying real estate, it allows refugees and permanent residents to buy homes.

Canada’s move has been well received in Australia, with many calling on the government to adopt similar policies.

A new housing policy banning foreigners from buying property in Australia has gained widespread support (stock image)

Recent support for the measure was fueled by policies introduced in Canada last Sunday by the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“It’s a great solution. Australia should follow the Canadian path in tackling the housing crisis,” one social media user wrote on Twitter.

Another said: ‘I think Australia should seriously consider it for the same reason Canada did, and for all foreigners.’

“Come on Anthony Albanese. Let’s help Aussies afford housing and suppress foreign purchases. Can we follow Canada’s example?’ noted a third.

Australia, like Canada, needs a law that prohibits foreign ownership of property. Could help ease the housing crisis,” added another.

Thousands of social media users on both Facebook and Twitter posted comments in support of the measure.

But PropTrack director of economic research Cameron Kusher does not recommend the policy for Australia’s housing market, warning that it is a “band-aid” solution to availability.

‘Foreigners certainly have more purchasing power than starters. But I don’t think that’s the root of the problem. These things tend to encourage xenophobia a little bit,” he said News.com.au.

Mr Kusher said foreign investment was only “a small part of the housing market” and foreigners will only look to other markets if they are banned from buying in Australia.

While many Aussies have called on the government to pass the measure, PropTrack director of economic research, Cameron Kusher, says the policy is just a ‘band-aid solution’ to Australia’s housing availability (stock image)

The Albanian government has committed to one million new affordable and social housing units (stock image)

He suggested building more homes to balance supply and demand.

The Albanian government is already financing the construction of one million new homes and more affordable and social housing.

The Prime Minister has committed $350 million to deliver 10,000 new homes, a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund that will build 30,000 new social and affordable homes and has set up a council to advise the government on housing supply and affordability.

Foreigners buying property in Australia can only buy new properties or a vacant lot.

They cannot buy an existing property unless it undergoes major renovations that increase the housing stock, such as turning one house into two townhouses.