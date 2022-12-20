California judge rejects new trial for Scott Peterson

Associated Press

REDWOOD CITY — A California judge on Tuesday dismissed a new murder trial against Scott Peterson nearly 20 years after he was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to have Conner for Christmas in San Francisco Bay to name Eve 2002.

Peterson claimed the resulting trial that gripped the world was tainted by a rogue juror who lied about her own history of abuse to get on the panel that initially sent him to death row.

Supreme Court Justice Anne-Christine Massullo found that juror Richelle Nice had not committed enough juror misconduct to demand a new trial for Peterson.

Peterson, now 50, can appeal her decision.

This story is evolving, check back later for updates.