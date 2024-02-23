Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s manslaughter trial is shown photo of shambolic Rust ammo cart strewn with dummy rounds in grim image taken after Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer

The jury in the manslaughter trial of Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was shown a photo of the ammunition cart used on the set where Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Both Reed and Baldwin are charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death.

She is accused of violating gun safety procedures by handing Baldwin the gun loaded with a live bullet.

Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician with the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, described the chaotic way ammunition was stored on set.

The jury was shown a photograph taken by Poppell of the prop cart that appeared very disorganized, filled with fake bullets mixed with a real bullet.

Jurors in the manslaughter trial of Rust gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed (pictured center) were shown a photo of the ammunition cart used on the set where Alec Baldwin killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Among the rest of the photographs shown to the jury was a gun belt assigned to Baldwin.

Poppell said there were “multiple bullets of multiple calibers throughout the top of this car.”

At the bottom were additional boxes of bullets, a single loose bullet lying in a corner, as well as “plastic guns, gun belts, and miscellaneous documentation.”

In total, Poppell said he found 255 fake bullets on the set, including the prop cart.

About 50 of them were loose and were at the bottom of the boxes or on the floor of the prop cart.

Poppell said a rifle they found on set, not the gun Baldwin used, appeared to have jammed because the wrong type of ammunition had been loaded into it.

It showed five bullets in the belt, the second from the left was a real bullet and the others were dummies.

Another photo showed a bag containing ammunition and a Red Bull can wedged into the side by bullets.

The jury was then shown a photo taken by Marissa Poppell, a crime scene technician for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, of the prop cart that appeared very disorganized and strewn with fake bullets along with a real bullet.

Alec Baldwin said he had accidentally killed Hutchins and denies pulling the trigger. The jury was shown raw footage of the filming process of Baldwin practicing drawing a gun while he sat in a church pew.

The disorganized car showed fake bullets mixed with a real bullet, which ended up accidentally killing Hutchings.

Baldwin, lead actor and co-producer of the Western film Rust, was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (pictured) during a rehearsal outside Santa Fe in October 2021 when the gun went off, killing her. .

Earlier Thursday, new videos played at the trial showed Gutierrez-Reed handing over the gun used by Baldwin to accidentally kill cinematographer Hutchins, telling officers and then the crew how “scared” she was.

Prosecutors painted a picture of a “disorganized” and “chaotic” Reed who mixed live bullets with blank dummies on set and used cocaine the night before the shooting.

Her attorneys, in response, told the jury that she had become a scapegoat for Baldwin’s carelessness and that he should never have pointed the gun in the direction of the victim.

Baldwin was rehearsing a scene for Rust, his western film, when he accidentally shot Hutchins.

He maintains that he thought the gun was loaded with blanks and that he had been assured it was safe, but he says he never even pulled the trigger.

One of the photographs of the prosecution’s evidence is seen above. Authorities found six rounds of ammunition on the film set in locations including a box, a gun belt and a bandolier worn by Baldwin.

Gutierrez-Reed had a real bullet mixed with simulated bullets on the set, prosecutors told jurors at his manslaughter trial Thursday.

Court footage of Alec Baldwin’s belt bullets with a real bullet found among the mannequins

Investigators later found five more live bullets on the set.

Gutierrez-Reed sat in court wearing a gray jacket and white blouse and appeared impassive as District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer read the charges to the jury. Opening statements were delayed Thursday due to a juror’s tardiness.

“We believe that it was the defendant’s negligent acts and failures that led to both the acts that contributed to Ms. Hutchins’ death and the introduction of live bullets onto the set,” prosecutor Jason Lewis said in the statement. opening of the state.

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers have previously claimed that real bullets arrived on set from an Albuquerque-based supplier of simulated bullets.