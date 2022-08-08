California dermatologist arrested for ‘poisoning husband’ after he told cops he’d been sick

A California dermatologist has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her husband and inflicting serious injuries on him after telling police he was ill and handing them video evidence that he says proves his claim.

Yue P. Yu, 45, was arrested outside her dermatology office in Mission Viejo around 6 p.m. Thursday night, Lieutenant Bill Bingham told DailyMail.com.

Bingham said the husband, who has not yet been named, called the Irvine Police Department earlier on Thursday and shared with them that he was “poisoned by his wife” and said he had “video evidence to share.”

“Our agents watched the video,” he said.

No motive for the shocking crime has emerged. Yu, who works at the Providence Healthcare system in Mission Viejo, has had a photo of her work removed from her employer’s website.

According to a spokesperson, they cooperated with the police.

dr. Yue P Yu, pictured, has been arrested over claims she deliberately tried to poison her husband

The California dermatologist, pictured at work, is said to have been caught preparing the toxins in front of the camera by her husband

The alleged poison attacks allegedly took place at their $2.7 million mansion in Irvine, California

“The allegations made by the man were incredibly serious and based on the allegation, we felt it was important to investigate the matter quickly.”

Bingham was unable to reveal the type of poison the man had ingested, but said he began to develop symptoms that worsened over the past month.

He said the man sought medical treatment when he became ill, but was unable to provide details as to whether blood tests revealed the poison in his bloodstream.

“Due to the integrity of the case, it appears that the poisoning occurred over time,” Bingham said.

The man told officers he suspected she had poisoned him and put on surveillance video to confirm this.

They lived together in a $2.7 million house in Irvine, California.

The man was said to have been seriously injured in the attack, although he is now recovering from his injuries.