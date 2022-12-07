Buzz over Melissa Caddick’s bling as jewelry, shoes and dresses go under the hammer.

The necklace is featured in the famous photo of Caddick, who wore a dark blue Oscar de la Renta dress to a fundraising gala Thursday night in the gym of her son’s private school.
Another big seller was a diamond, aquamarine and sapphire necklace that sold for $100,000. Caddick purchased the Canturi necklace for $350,000 in 2018.
The strangest offer of the night was the matching ring for which Caddick paid $15,500.
The initial and only offer was from an internet buyer who paid $8,500 despite the ring’s price guide listing between $3,000 and $5,000.
The dress, which Caddick bought for more than $14,000, sold for $1,000 at Shapiro’s auction Monday.
Attracting the most interest during Caddick’s two-day auction of designer clothing and accessories were the scammer’s 12 bags that sold for nearly $35,000, nearly triple their estimated prices.
The highest priced bag was a limited edition Lady Dior Bag by Turkish designer Burcak Bingol. The white skin with blue embroidered flowers and plexiglass handle sold for $7,364 (buyers premium). When it launched in early 2019, the bag retailed for around $11,000.
An iridescent Burmese python bag from Chanel sold for $4,400 (including buyer’s premium).
There was a bidding war with 23 bids for a Christian Dior black wool and silk gown with a V-neckline and pleated skirt that sold for $3,800 (including buyer’s premium).
Two Balmain jackets in the same style loosened the bag’s strings: $1,100 for the navy version, while her red-as-a-firetruck jacket sold for $1,500.
A green-dyed J Mendel mink jacket sold for $1,700, while a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, with Caddick’s Taurus star sign embroidered on them, sold for $460.
Two items were late removals from the jewelry auction after Koletti’s attorneys objected to the sale of a men’s 9.4-karat white gold diamond and sapphire ring purchased by Caddick for $8,000 in 2013 and a $11,270 Breitling Navitimer watch.
Bruce Gleeson, the court-appointed liquidator of Caddick’s assets, who was in the auction room for the sale of the jewelry, said he was “very pleased” with the results.
Smith & Singer chairman Geoffrey Smith was “delighted” with the results.
Asked if he thought it was Caddick’s mystique that had led to a spirited bid, Smith replied that it was the cachet of Stefano Canturi’s name.
“It was an exciting collection and very rare to have 60 items from the same designer up for auction,” Smith said.
The results of this week’s auction, along with the recent $48,000 fine art auction, will generate nearly $850,000 returned to investors.
