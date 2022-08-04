WhatsNew2Day
Burnley star Maxwel Cornet set to undergo medical at West Ham

Burnley star Maxwel Cornet has a medical at West Ham as David Moyes agrees to pay the winger £17.5m after he was frustrated in his pursuit of Filip Kostic

Maxwel Cornet is expected to undergo a medical at West Ham after fulfilling the Burnley left-back’s £17.5m release clause.

David Moyes was already interested in the Ivory Coast International before he preferred Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers are now close to bringing in Cornet after pursuing Kostic proved too expensive.

Burnley’s versatile winger Maxwel Cornet will undergo a medical in West Ham

