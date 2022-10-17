Bunnings has released more than 200 new decorations for Christmas including $160 light-up lawn shark

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bunnings Warehouse have just revealed their 2022 Festive range with over 200 new designs, with prices starting at just $3.

The new decor sees reimagined designs of classic favorites such as the Giant Nutcracker ($49), Gingerbread Man ($169) and more.

But shoppers can’t seem to get enough LED Solar Glitter Shark ($169).

Shoppers can’t seem to get their hands off an LED Solar Glitter Shark ($169) that carries gifts on its back

The shark is an outdoor illuminated lawn decoration that can be placed in your front garden as part of a wider screen.

Many are racing to buy the affordable solar shark because of its unique design powered by renewable energy.

The glitter decoration comes pre-lit with light modes that provide a constant glow or a flashing festive light.

Bunnings Warehouse have just revealed their 2022 Festive range and it has over 200 new designs, with prices starting at just $3

Shoppers are already planning for the Christmas holidays, with Bunnings revealing that ‘Christmas’ was the brand’s top search term with over 4,500 searches last week alone

Shoppers are already planning for the Christmas holidays, with Bunnings revealing that ‘Christmas’ was the brand’s top search term with over 4,500 searches last week alone.

It is predicted that nutcrackers and inflatables will continue to be a classic crowd favorite, but many are expected to invest in affordable and easy-to-install solar options like the LED shark and fairy lights.

There are also Aussie additions to the range, such as the inflatable BBQ Satno ($99), koala stick candle ($22)and one Festive Melbourne Tram ($269).

The new decor sees reimagined designs of classic favorites such as the Giant Nutcracker ($49), Gingerbread Man ($169) and more

Bunnings National Outdoor Lighting Buyer Rebecca Hevey noted that the hardware giant expects customers to go big with their decorations this festive season

Bunnings has released iconic Aussie additions to the range such as the inflatable BBQ Santa ($99), koala pole lights ($22) and a festive Melbourne tram ($269)

Hevey predicted that nutcrackers and inflatables will continue to be a classic crowd favorite, with many expected to invest in solar options such as the LED shark and fairy lights

Hundreds are making plans to head to one of the warehouses as soon as possible before all the best items are snapped up.

“I’m obsessed with that shark,” said one mother. ‘I need it for my children.’

“All this is so cute…love the Aussie twist.”

But others wondered why Christmas was in stores so early.

“We’re definitely taking Halloween into account first … it’s not even November.”

“Too early for Christmas,” said another man. “I don’t need this right now.”