Brutal moment man is knocked out cold during a day time fist fight in the middle of Manhattan

This is the brutal moment when a man was knocked out with one blow in a fistfight in New York City.

Video, filmed by a passerby at the busy intersection in Manhattan, shows two men facing each other on a busy street on July 7, surrounded by cars, pedestrians and even cyclists.

The pair dance around each other – before a knockout blow ends the street fight, dropping the one to the ground.

A quick jab from the man in the white shirt hits the bulky, taller man in the jaw, who was slow to raise his hands.

The lights go out immediately and he slumps forward and collides with the road.

The victor does a small act of celebration and then picks up the man’s limp legs, drags him along a bit and throws them forward in such a way that the unconscious man’s back is twisted.

Then they land on the hard asphalt like a sack of potatoes, although the man would have regained consciousness later.

An eyewitness said, “I was with my son when I saw the fight break out. I really thought the worst, but luckily we saw him wake up.’

It’s unclear what triggered the old-fashioned blow, but a taller man in a brown workman’s overalls took on a more handsome man in a white tank top and hat.

It’s just the latest violent daylight attack to plague the Big Apple as crime ramps up, with New York City Mayor Eric Adams saying he had “never witnessed crime at this level” in May.

In New York City, the crime rate is up 19 percent from 2021, with 2,310 more reported incidents, according to statistics from the NYPD.

The statistics from the year to date show that 14,461 crimes have been reported compared to 12,151 in the same time last year.

Overall, crime in the state across different spectrums, including murder, rape and robbery, has increased by 36.9%, with 18,618 more incidents reported to date than last year.

Grand theft is the biggest crime in town with a felony soon after.

Two people were killed and at least 12 others injured in 11 separate shooting and stabbing incidents on a night of bloodshed in New York City on July 17.

New York Police Department statistics show that total serious crime has increased by more than 30 percent since 2021.

Mayor Eric Adams, who swore he would tackle the crime when he took office in January, has so far failed to resolve the issue.

There has also been a backlash on soft-on-crime policies as homicides and violent crime rose during the Covid-19 pandemic, raising fears that Los Angeles, New York and other cities might return to the crime-ridden 1990s.