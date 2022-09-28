Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald lead star-studded red carpet at Met Opera

A slew of stars, including Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald, lit up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera’s final opening this Tuesday.

Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky plays the title role in a production of Luigi Cherubini’s 18th-century opera Medea.

Brooke, 57, highlighted her slim frame in a strapless black jumpsuit with a diamond-shaped pin, accessory with a matching clutch.

She added sparkle to the ensemble with a pair of shiny jeweled bracelets and a set of earrings.

She swept back her silky locks with sunglasses pulled up over her head and accentuated her features with a dab of scarlet lipstick.

Another 1970s movie queen who graced the red carpet was Alien star Sigourney Weaver, who cut a fall figure in red and black.

She draped herself in a shimmering scarlet coat with black floral embroidery over a basic black ensemble that slid down to reveal a trace of cleavage.

She closed a subtle gold necklace to add a touch of glitter and completed the look with a black bag and matching shoes.

Molly Ringwald, one of the reigning movie stars of the 1980s, brought back the decade’s signature sense of style with huge feathered epaulettes.

She sported the curly red bob her fans remember and slid her still enviably slender frame into a black dress that emphasized her petite figure.

English model Sophie Sumner exuded Old Hollywood glamor in a floor-length silver sequined dress and a set of white tulle capes.

She sharpened her screen siren features with makeup, sporting her luxurious blonde locks in waves and throwing them over one shoulder.

She swung back and forth as she formed a storm on the red carpet, causing the tulle to sway around her with an ethereal effect.

Christine Baranski opted for a saucier look and showed off her knockout legs in a sequined black pencil dress that fully embraced her curves.

She threw a black leather jacket over the ensemble and treated the shutterbugs to the sight of her signature knowing grin.

Ellen Burstyn donned a fall-chic burgundy and orange scarf, while Showgirls star Gina Gershon cut a royal figure in purple.

Theater producer Jordan Roth, who oversees an impressive five Broadway houses, made a splash in a baroque dress reminiscent of a Russian doll.

He wore an elaborately designed scarlet fascinator that matched his lipstick and contrasted sharply with his monochromatic outfit.

Actor Nico Tortorella and pregnant fitness influencer Betheny C Meyers, a polyamorous married couple who both use the pronouns “they/them,” were also in attendance.

Life In Pieces actress Zoe Lister-Jones donned her slim physique in a form-fitting black turtleneck mini dress, studded with costume jewelry.

Date night: Actor Nico Tortorella and pregnant fitness influencer Betheny C Meyers, a polyamorous married couple who both use the pronouns ‘she/they’, were also in attendance