Brooke Burke, 51, says secret to her incredible figure is BIOHACKING

Brooke Burke has managed to stay in Hollywood cover girl form even into her fifties. And that’s because the Jane The Virgin actress keeps abreast of the latest health trends.

The 51-year-old former Dancing With The Stars co-host exclusively told DailyMail.com that she’s now engaged in biohacking.

“I’m obsessed with biohacking and doing a deep dive into innovative possibilities for longevity, and it feels great,” said the star seen in Malibu earlier this month.

Also known as “human augmentation,” biohacking is a “do-it-yourself biology” that improves health and well-being through certain techniques such as meditation and intermittent fasting, according to Healthline.

‘Free movement and positive mantras are permeating new forms of fitness. I teach hot yoga body sculpting, which is an incredible opportunity to warm up the core, stretch, release toxins and explore restorative yoga poses,” Scott Rigsby’s fiancée added.

Brooke also told DailyMail.com what her top three exercises to do every day are “stretching.” A booty BURN circuit (twisty bribe). Push-ups in child position.

“My four week loot challenge only takes 10 minutes a day. It’s a full circle of every movement to strengthen, tighten and lift the glutes.”

Burke also said that just walking out your front door and going for a walk is also smart.

“Movement is the most important thing. And giving yourself a chance to get outside, move your body, and escape your to-do list makes sense,” she said.

She already has a busy 2023.

The Melissa & Joey star told DailyMail.com that she is excited about her new wellness retreat in Arizona.

This is her first retreat since the start of the pandemic. It is a three-day wellness workshop with a focus on mindful fitness.

“We will sculpt the body and reshape the mind. The theme of this retreat is CONSENT. Permission to appear. Permission to evolve. Permission to grow. Permission to change. Permission to let go,” she shared.

The retreat is important for women because it allows them to take time for themselves, the former Playboy cover girl said.

“There’s nothing more important than women making time to date themselves.

“The Brooke Burke Body (BB Body) experience is an opportunity to reset, reimagine, and recommit your wellness goals and explore wellness through a variety of modalities and collective female energy,” she noted.

“We use body sculpture, yoga, meditation, red light therapy, vision workshops, crystal sound bath healing, breathwork, and more.”

She chose Arizona because it’s her home.

Smart: Biohacking is also known as human augmentation or human enhancement. It is a do-it-yourself biology focused on improving performance, health and well-being through strategic interventions. Some common biohacking techniques, such as meditation and intermittent fasting, have been around since ancient times

Charities for this girl: ‘Free movement and positive mantras are penetrating new forms of fitness. I teach hot yoga body sculpting, which is an incredible opportunity to warm up the core, stretch, release toxins and explore restorative yoga poses,” added Scott Rigsby’s fiancé.

WHAT IS BIOACKING? Biohacking can be described as citizen biology or DIY biology. For many biohackers, this consists of making small, incremental dietary or lifestyle changes to make small improvements to your health and well-being. Biohacks promise everything from rapid weight loss to improved brain function. Biohacking comes in many forms. The three most popular strains are nutrigenomics, DIY biology, and grinder. Nutrigenomics focuses on how the foods you eat interact with your genes. DIY biology (or DIY bio) is a form of biohacking led by people with training and experience in the scientific field. Grinder is a biohacking subculture that considers every part of the human body hackable. In general, grinders try to become “cyborgs” by optimizing their bodies with a combination of gadgets, chemical injections, implants, and anything else they can put into their bodies to make them work the way they want. Information courtesy Healthline

“I absolutely love the energy of the desert.

“The Civana Wellness Resort has been named one of the top 10 spas in America. They have phenomenal fitness facilities.

An elite water circuit experience at the spa. Beautiful sunsets. Opportunities for labyrinth meditation.

“And the perfect atmosphere to work in the sisterhood circle,” she said.

And she has a lot to offer, such as more than 20 years of fitness experience, body sculpting and yoga.

“I choreographed over 200 hours of functional fitness.

“I’m a breath coach, sound bath guide, and wellness influencer,” she said.

She also teaches mindfulness, which allows her to “combine the concepts of mind, body, and soul.”

She said this retreat will be much more than your typical fitness workshop.

“It’s a great opportunity to connect women in a way that’s therapeutic, insightful and life-changing,” said the former Maxim model.

As for sweets, the mom-of-four said she doesn’t encourage artificial sweeteners.

“What I’m loving right now is my Longevity superfood blend, sprinkled on a variety of tasty desserts, like my almond butter filled dates. Another go-to candy is a cocoa dark chocolate bar.

“I keep mine in the freezer. Some of my other favorites are: Lemon Cream Superfood Chia Seed Pudding: It’s a wonderful dessert that is filling and satisfying.

“Superfood Strawberry Smoothie With Chocolate: If you love strawberries with chocolate, this is the healthy substitute you’ve been looking for.”

She will soon be giving day retreats and multi-day wellness workshops in Malibu.

And for the upcoming Arizona retreat, they’re making it possible for locals to join without an overnight stay in Civana.

“We intend for our community to start making choices because these experiences will improve us.

“Check out www.BrookeBurke.com for all of the in-person and live zoom options,” she also said.