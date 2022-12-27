Bronte Beach backpacker trash leads mayor to promise ‘draconian’ measures could be implemented

‘Draconian measures’ could be put in place to prevent a repeat of the sickening mess left by backpackers on Christmas Day on one of Australia’s most stunning urban beaches.

Bronte Beach, in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs, became a rubbish dump on Sunday, with empty bottles, underwear and even drug paraphernalia littering almost every inch of the reserve’s grassy area.

Now Waverley Council Mayor Paula Masselos has vowed there will be no repeat of Australia Day celebrations in January, pledging much tougher crackdown on bedbugs.

The grassy area of ​​Sydney’s Bronte Beach was left in a disgusting state by Christmas Day revellers.

“I will be speaking with our police, rangers, other officers and councils, to see what we can do to deal with this type of situation,” he told the outlet. Sydney Morning Herald.

‘It may be that we need to put up even more patrols. Could be police. But that doesn’t stop [the problem of] what to do with all the leftover trash. There are a number of options, some more draconian than others.

‘In the first instance, we want to make sure that the people who come enjoy themselves, but we don’t stay to clean up a terrible mess. He is extremely antisocial, extremely rude, and very aggressive.

However, these measures are unlikely to be ready in time for the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The mayor added that while the beach is for everyone to enjoy, she said she will not tolerate the “cyclone of rubbish” left behind by revelers as Australia Day approaches.

The council cleaners were still trying to clean up after the day’s celebrations at 11pm on Christmas and had to return at 5am on Christmas Day, with residents pitching in to help too.

Waverley Council Mayor Paula Masselos says she will take ‘draconian measures’ to prevent the beach from being vandalized again

Large crowds made their way to Bronte Beach on Christmas Day, but they left the area an eyesore.

“This level of waste is unprecedented. We put extra bins in, but they were overflowing,” said Ms. Masselos.

Among the garbage that had to be collected were abandoned clothes, shoes, towels and blankets.

Piles of empty nitrous oxide gas cylinders, colloquially called ‘nangs’, were also seen among the huge amount of rubbish.

Gas canisters, typically used in whipped cream dispensers, can produce a rapid and intense high when inhaled.

Elsewhere, bottles of beer, water and soft drinks were left behind along with abandoned food and drink containers and items of clothing, including expensive sunglasses.

Underpants, T-shirts, backpacks, balls, chip bags, and shopping bags were also strewn throughout the park in an ugly sight that stretched to the horizon.

Social media users were quick to express their disgust at bed bugs.

“Appalling, such disrespect, fines should be imposed,” wrote one.

“This is absolutely disgusting and absolutely poor,” another posted on the Bondi Local Loop Facebook group.

One added: ‘Disgusting… Bronte is such a beautiful place. Many people come to enjoy this beautiful beach.

‘Some people have no respect. They only know how to throw a great party and never know how to clean up their mess.

‘Shame, shame, shame on all of you who left behind all your belongings and trash.’

Another raged: ‘That’s why the locals hate backpackers who don’t respect their playground. Shame on all the irresponsible who left that mess.

‘The council will be forced to charge everyone who doesn’t have a council fee to use the beach. Shame.’

But one insisted: “Yesterday I sat there, it was full of Ozzies, not just backpackers… clueless.”

Litter shaming comes two years after a police riot squad officer broke up an illegal Christmas party on the same beach, 3 km south of the more famous Bondi Beach.