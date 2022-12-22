Brixton Academy could face temporary closure after deaths

Brixton Academy’s status as one of the UK’s most iconic music venues has seen it attract a remarkable line-up of stars over the years, from Bob Dylan to The Clash.

The building opened as a cinema in 1929, with a beautiful Art Deco interior and a huge stage framed by an arch modeled after Venice’s Rialto Bridge.

It would continue in this guise for 43 years before closing in July 1972 and reopening as a disco.

Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Darryl Jones The Rolling Stones in concert at Brixton Academy on July 19, 1995

Brian May appears on March 28, 2005 with Queen at the venue

David Bowie with Tin Machine (left to right – Tony Sales, Eric Schermerhorn, David Bowie, Reeves Gabrels)

The then-derelict Astoria Variety Cinema on May 3, 1974, when it was to be demolished

Brixton Academy in an undated photograph from the 1970s

But this venture lasted only four months and the building was barely saved from demolition to serve as a warehouse for a short time.

After redevelopment work, it reopened in 1981, this time known as The Fair Deal, and has played host to some big stars, including The Clash and UB40.

But again, the amounts didn’t add up and it closed a year later.

Redemption finally came in 1983, when 23-year-old former public schoolboy Simon Parkes paid just £1 to take over the lease.

Over the next 15 years, he would attract some of the world’s biggest acts, from The Clash to David Bowie, Bruce Springsteen to The Rolling Stones.

But it wasn’t all plain sailing – during this time he was stabbed, held at gunpoint, threatened by drug dealers and even threatened by IRA bombers.

The Clash performed in 1982 on what was simply called The Fair Deal

U2 performing on their ‘Unforgettable Fire’ tour on November 3, 1984

Madonna performing at Brixton Academy in an undated photo

“To begin with, we had messy, chaotic reggae shows because rock bands feared their fans wouldn’t make the trip to Brixton,” he recalled in his biography, Dream Academy.

But gradually big stars started making the journey down: The Clash, The Style Council; The Smiths played their last show there; Soul II Soul was the house band on one of our club nights. Within a few years ours became the coolest venue in London.

‘With our capacity of only 5,000, we couldn’t initially get the very biggest bands for large-scale shows. Diana Ross was the first real superstar to give us a chance.’

In 1995, after promising to stay on as a consultant for a while, he sold Brixton Academy for £2.5 million.

The recently deceased Specials singer Terry Hall performed in Brixton on 29 May 2013

A packed house at Brixton Academy for the Kaiser Chiefs in 2006

Now owned by Academy Music Group, Brixton Academy has been voted Venue of the Year at the annual NME Awards twelve times since 1994.

Other headline acts that have played there include Bob Dylan, the Rolling Stones, the Sex Pistols, REM, Kings of Leon, Amy Winehouse, Rhianna, Lady Gaga, Kasabian, Florence and the Machine, The Strokes, Blur and Coldplay.

The future of the venue is now under review after 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo and 23-year-old security guard Gaby Hutchinson died from injuries caused by a crush at a concert by Afro-pop artist Asake.