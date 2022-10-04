Brittany Higgins rape trial: Witnesses including Lisa Wilkinson, Samantha Maiden, Linda Reynonds

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to intercourse without consent

Lehrmann is accused of raping former Venstre employee Brittany Higgins

Bruce Lehrmann’s jury trial at the ACT Supreme Court is due to start on Tuesday

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Witnesses at the trial of Brittany Higgins’ accused rapist include TV star Lisa Wilkinson, journalist Samantha Maiden and Coalition senators Linda Reynolds and Michaelia Cash.

It comes after the ACT’s chief justice reminded potential jurors in the trial of the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins of the importance of impartiality.

Bruce Lehrmann is accused of raping Mrs Higgins in Parliament House in March 2019.

The police claim that the assault took place in the office of former Secretary of Defense Reynolds.

Senator Reynolds has been named as a witness in the trial, along with Liberal senator Ms Cash and former Liberal MP Steven Ciobo.

The 52-strong witness list also includes John Kunkel, the former chief of staff to Scott Morrison, and News Corp journalist Samantha Maiden.

Lehrmann has pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent and has arrived in court flanked by lawyers.

Bruce Lehrmann is accused of raping Ms Higgins (pictured as she entered the trial) at Parliament House in March 2019. She wore a badge that read “nevertheless she persisted”

Lisa Wilkinson (pictured), a supporter of Ms Higgins, has been called as one of the witnesses in the trial

Senators Linda Reynolds (pictured left) and Michaelia Cash (right) are also on the 52-strong witness list

Higgins wore a badge to court with a feminist slogan and was accompanied by supporters including lawyer Leon Zwier and boyfriend David Sharaz.

Lehrmann’s ACT Supreme Court case started on Tuesday with the selection of a jury.

Chief Justice Lucy McCallum is presiding over the criminal proceedings. She described the trial as something of a ’cause celebre’ due to its high-profile nature.

“It is a fundamental requirement that a person accused of a serious crime be tried by an impartial jury,” she said.

“I ask you to consider your own state of mind (with) the issues that will arise in this case and honestly consider whether you can be impartial … and give a true verdict according to the evidence.”

The trial is expected to last between four and six weeks.

Once the panel of jurors has been selected, the prosecution and defense will make opening statements.