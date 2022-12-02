Brittany Higgins posts cryptic message on her last Instagram post before she is admitted to the hospital

Brittany Higgins posted a series of cryptic photos in her latest Instagram post just days before she was hospitalized and her rape trial dropped.

Ms Higgins posted a moody photo from the beach, a selfie with Grace Tame and Chanel Contos and two photos of herself during the October rape trial.

In one, she wears a long navy blue dress and walks with determination to the ACT Supreme Court with her attorney and partner, David Sharaz.

In the other, the 28-year-old stands off court in a brown pantsuit, holding one hand to her mouth as tears stream down her cheeks.

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair,” Charles Dickens [a tale of two cities],” the caption read.

Brittany Higgins posted a series of cryptic photos in her last Instagram post before she was hospitalized, including this selfie with advocates Grace Tame and Chanel Contos

The 28-year-old added a photo from the October rape trial in which she wears a brown pantsuit and raises a hand to her mouth as tears stream down her cheeks (pictured)

Ms Higgins reacted to the news that the heavily publicized rape trial would be dropped after a juror brought banned reading material – an academic study on false rape allegations – into court.

Ms Higgins, 28, alleges her ex-colleague Bruce Lehrmann sexually assaulted her in Defense Secretary Linda Reynolds’ office at Parliament House after a boozy night out in Canberra in March 2019.

Mr Lehrmann, 27, has always strongly denied the allegation and pleaded not guilty in the first trial before it collapsed in sensational fashion in October.

Her Instagram series came just two weeks before a second trial, scheduled for February 2023, was dropped after she underwent a medical assessment.

On Friday, ACT DPP Shane Drumgold explained his decision by saying: ‘I have made the difficult decision that it is no longer in the public interest to prosecute at the risk of one’s life.’

Close friend Emma Webster revealed that Ms Higgins is currently in hospital.

Ms. Higgins also posted a photo of her cute dog Kingston and this photo of a beach

“She’s getting the treatment and support she needs,” she said. “The past few years have been difficult and brutal.

“While it is disappointing that the process ended this way, the health and safety of Brittany Higgins should always come first.

“Britagne is extremely grateful for all the support she has received, especially from our mental health staff.”

Mr Shergold said he had acted after receiving medical reports warning of the potential impact of the new trial on Ms Higgins’ health.

He still believed there was a reasonable chance of conviction in the case, but he had to weigh that against the effect on Mrs. Higgins.

“I have to consider the damage that one party can incur, especially a prosecutor in a pending prosecution,” he said Friday.

“I recently received compelling evidence from two independent medical experts that the ongoing trauma associated with this prosecution poses a significant and unacceptable risk to the complainant’s life.

One of the photos showed Mrs Higgins stroking the paw of a guide dog in a navy blue dress

Ms. Higgin’s adorable dog Kingston also made it into the photo series posted two weeks ago

“The evidence makes it clear that this is not limited to the harm of giving testimony on a witness stand, but rather applies to whether or not the prosecution is required to enter a witness stand during a retrial.”

While the pursuit of justice is essential to both my office and the community at large, the safety of a prosecutor in a sexual assault case must be paramount.

“This leaves me with no choice but to file a notice refusing to proceed with the retrial of this case, which I did this morning. This puts an end to the persecution.’

The DPP also condemned the personal attacks Ms Higgins suffered after she made her allegations public.

“Ms. Higgins has faced a level of personal attacks that I have not seen in the more than 20 years of doing this job,” he said. .