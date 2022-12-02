Britons in the Red: More Brits dip into overdrafts or opt to pay later and buy now to deal

Britons are increasingly diving into their overdrafts and using buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes to cope with the rising cost of living, new research shows.

Overdraft usage among UK bank account holders is up 7.1 percent since August 2021, according to new data from credit marketplace ClearScore, which assessed 20,000 UK bank accounts using open banking technology.

ClearScore’s open banking data also shows the impact of rising inflation on household spending.

In the red: Overdraft usage among UK bank account holders is up 7.1% since August 2021 as household finances remain under pressure

It found that essential expenses — including groceries, bills, fuel and rent — have risen 25 percent since August last year, while wage growth lagged just 10 percent over the same period.

As a result, essential expenses as a percentage of income are up 6 percent as prices rise and income fails to keep pace.

More than half of UK adults are concerned about their financial situation, with many making changes to cut back where possible, according to separate consumer research by ClearScore.

As it turned out, many people were planning ways to navigate the coming months, including consolidating existing debt and taking on savings to pay for day-to-day expenses.

Worryingly, however, one in four Britons said they are likely to continue to rely more on their overdraft over the next six months.

Buy now, pay later with spikes

There is also evidence that Britons are becoming more dependent on ‘buy now, pay later’ services to maintain their lifestyle.

More than two-thirds of BNPL buyers are using these services more than ever due to rising prices, according to a separate report from the price comparison and financial guidance platform Forbes Advisor.

BNPL allows customers to spread payments for goods, often with no interest or fees unless they fail to repay the money on time. Popular providers include Klarna, Clearpay and Afterpay.

Shop Solution: Nearly two in five of 18-24 year olds claim to use BNPL to keep up with fashion trends

The flexible payment method has exploded in popularity in recent years, with over a quarter of Britons now using BNPL, according to the survey.

The survey found that BNPL shoppers aged 18-24 were the most dependent on these payment methods, with four in five increasing their spending in the past six months.

Those aged 25-34 have also significantly increased their spending through these services, with three-quarters using them more often as daily prices skyrocket.

How much are buy now, pay later customer expenses Age Average BNPL debt per month 18 to 24 £207.84 25 to 34 £175.12 35 to 44 £152.45 45 to 54 £159.78 55 to 64 £154.12 65 years and older £97.77

Worryingly, the study also revealed that people used these services to spend more than they could afford.

Nearly a third used BNPL to make payments outside their budget, and more than a quarter used these schemes as an alternative to a credit card after being rejected.

The research also found that BNPL buyers regularly failed to repay their debt within a few months of their purchase – which usually means they have to pay fees and their details could be passed on to collection agencies.

Problem debt: Young people have always been the main target audience, with ads encouraging users to spend on popular fashion and lifestyle brands

Nearly a quarter of users missed monthly payments and more than one in four skipped them at least every few months.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, young people have the most difficulty keeping up with their repayments.

Nearly two in five people aged 18 to 24 said they missed monthly payments and more than a quarter missed them at least every few months.

How much will be spent then?

According to the Forbes Advisor report, Britons using BNPL incur an extra £160 per month in debt on average.

Those aged 18-24 spend the most, averaging over £200 a month.

Electronics are the most common items purchased through BNPL services, with nearly a third of users having made a purchase this way in the past six months.

Almost a quarter buys luxury items such as designer clothing, jewelery and handbags.

High street fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands are also popular spending categories among these payment methods. More than one in six have also used BNPL to buy takeaways.

What has generated the most BNPL purchases in the past 6 months? Categories % of respondents who buy goods in each category Electronics such as TVs, computers, mobile phones 31% Apparel / Footwear / Accessories (Medium Retailers) 28% Clothing/shoes/accessories (luxury stores) 24% Home improvement, appliances 24% Health/wellness products 21% Home decor 20% Handbags 18% Jewelery 17% Beauty 17% Perfumes / Aftershaves 17% Take away food 17%

Laura Howard, a money expert from Forbes Advisor, says it is necessary to highlight the potential dangers of BNPL, especially for those who are already struggling financially or do not have much financial experience.

“The appeal of BNPL is clear,” says Howard. “It puts products within reach of people who can’t pay the ticket price up front, and who may not have access to other forms of credit.

‘But the temptation to be able to buy something immediately should not tempt people into a financial arrangement that they cannot afford or pay for.

‘If you are late with your payments, there is a risk of costs and you can damage your credit file, making it more difficult to secure financial products at a later date.

“Using credit services such as credit cards and personal loans means meeting repayment schedules or facing penalties that can be costly and far-reaching.

“People should take this into consideration when deciding whether to use a BNPL scheme or any other credit product.”