Britney Spears ‘won’t testify’ in trial over conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears will reportedly not be called to testify over allegations that her father Jamie abused his position as conservator.

According to TMZThe singer’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed legal documents stating that he will continue with documents, physical evidence and only Jamie’s testimony.

Rosengart insisted that Britney’s testimony would not be relevant to any legal proceeding and that he will not call her as a witness if the case goes to trial, as the fact that she would not be named is the only reason she should be dropped off.

The ongoing legal battle centers on Britney’s allegations that her father abused conservatorship rules and stole from her when he was supposed to manage her finances.

Britney has been rampant in her public criticism of her family, and last month Jamie’s attorney Alex Weingarten called for the Grammy-winning singer, 40, to be impeached over the “incendiary allegations of various factual matters” she has leveled via social media.

However, Britney’s lawyer told the court that he believed the move to push Britney into a statement was ‘retaliation’ and ‘abuse of the legal process’ amid an attempted investigation into Jamie’s handling of funds and alleged surveillance of the singer.

The lawyer said the …Baby One More Time singer cannot testify on conservatory matters because she was the one living under it, and that she would be traumatized again if she asked questions about it.

Rosengart, who has represented the Toxic artist since last year, suggested that Jamie’s legal team oust Jamie or Britney’s ex-business manager Lou Taylor for information about the deal.

Earlier this month, Jamie was ordered by a Los Angeles Supreme Court judge to participate in a statement about his actions at the head of the music conservatory the pop star was under for more than 13 years.

Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Jamie, 70, must meet before August 12 for a statement after he was previously ordered to sit for a statement from Britney’s lawyer and failed to appear, Page Six reported.

Rosengart said in legal documents filed in May that Jamie was “on the run and hiding” to be impeached, and must answer “for his misconduct – under oath – as required by law”.

Another matter pending in court was Jamie’s request that Britney’s estate cover his lawyer’s expenses in the wake of the conservatoire’s termination last November.

After Jamie was ousted by his former legal team, he hired Weingarten at an hourly rate of about $1,200, Variety reported last year.

Rosengart told Page Six Jamie’s petition was “not only legally undeserved” but “an abomination” given the circumstances of the case.

‘Mr. Spears made many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money,” Rosengart said of the previous settlement.

Jamie was loaned $40,000 from Lou Taylor’s organization Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group in 2008 — just before the conservatory began, the outlet reported, adding that Taylor’s attorney Charles Harder said Jamie had “repaid” the “small loan” and that it had no impact on ‘Tri Star’s work for the estate in later years’.

The ongoing legal battle comes eight months after Britney was finally freed from the controversial custody battle that her father and a court-appointed guardian had held over her for years.

Favorite hobby: As news broke that Britney will not testify at the trial, the singer shared another video of her dancing alone in her new $11.8 million Calabasas mansion on Tuesday.

As news broke that Britney will not testify at the trial, the singer shared a video of her dancing alone in her new $11.8 million six-bedroom Calabasas mansion on Tuesday night.

The newlywed – with 156.4 million followers on social media – Posted a 30-second video showing her moves in pop rival Rihanna’s 2016 song Love on the Brain.

In it, Britney — rocking a messy ponytail — showed off her taut stomach in a form-fitting black T-shirt, red plaid shorts and pastel sneakers.

Britney captioned her hastily edited clip with three rose emojis, indicating that she is still dreaming about the mysterious “Project Rose.”

On Monday, Page six reported that the Mississippi-born beauty secretly recorded a duet of the 1971 classic Tiny Dancer with legendary pop star Elton John in Beverly Hills last week.

The Andrew Watt-produced remix will reportedly be released by Universal Music next month.

“They’ve already played it for people on their record label, and everyone is panicking. It’s so good,” a music industry source told the site.

“They say this will be the song of the summer. Britney is officially back. She’s back at work and she’s super excited.’

Britney shared two videos of her singing a cappella – on July 15 and further Dec 22 – but she hasn’t released a full album since her ninth studio album Glory in 2016.

Spears will next have a mysterious role in Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and The Weeknd’s six-part drama The Idol for HBO.

The former Mouseketeer also signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster in February to publish her all-encompassing memoir — according to Page six.