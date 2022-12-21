Britney Spears: The truth behind all the conspiracy theories

<!–

Gossip reporter Perez Hilton has dismissed a spate of bizarre conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of troubled pop star Britney Spears.

Her fans are increasingly concerned for Spears after she disappeared from public view earlier this year, with some pointing to her recent social media posts as “proof” that she is incarcerated in a mental institution.

Perez dismissed the speculation as ‘ridiculous’ on Australian radio this week during an interview with KIIS FM’s Brittany Hockley, Mitch Churi and Phil Burton.

“Understandably people are concerned because we haven’t seen Britney Spears in public since her wedding, which was many months ago. However, many conspiracy theories have been shared on social media that are ridiculous,” the American blogger began.

“Things like, ‘She’s still under guardianship,’ which isn’t true. Things like, ‘It’s a clone’… just really far away, far-fetched stuff,” he explained.

Perez, who has been a vocal supporter of Britney’s leaving conservatory, said fans’ concerns about the Toxic singer are justified, however.

“I’m sad for Britney because it seems like right now the only person she has in her life is her husband. And she also has her best gay friends, but she doesn’t have a big circle,” he claimed.

Perez further claimed that Britney didn’t even know some of the people who attended her June wedding to Sam Asghari.

“Selena Gomez was there and she had never met Britney,” he claimed.

As for Britney’s location, Perez is adamant that she vacationed in Mexico – despite claims she was in the US.

Britney announced last week that she was traveling to New York, then shared a video of herself half-naked in the shower of her so-called New York hotel room.

But a few days later, she uploaded another video in the same shower, this time stating that she was in Mexico.

Sources have since TMZ that the singer fabricated her trip to New York to scare off her fans and photographers who might have tried to follow in Mexico.

“From what I heard… she was in Mexico on vacation a few days ago, reportedly with her husband,” Perez said.

“What’s bizarre to me is that someone — I don’t know if that’s Britney’s husband or the social media manager or if it’s Britney herself — is repeatedly posting old videos and photos of her. That raises a lot of eyebrows,” he said.

Radio host Brittany Hockley pointed out that it would be easy for the pop star to set the record straight by addressing fans in a live video.