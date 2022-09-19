WhatsNew2Day
Britney Spears ‘pulls a Jessica Simpson’ by wearing big sunglasses in Maui with husband Sam Asghari

Entertainment
By Merry
Grammy winner Britney Spears joked that she ‘pulled a Jessica Simpson’ by wearing large sunglasses while sailing in Maui with her husband Sam Asghari on Sunday.

Just one look at the early 2000s pop stars’ rivals side by side shows just how much the Mississippi-born 40-year-old takes inspiration from the 42-year-old Texan.

Britney wrote that she “surprised” the Iranian 28-year-old with an adventure on the high seas of Hawaii, which she called “sooo good.”

Britney Spears pulls a Jessica Simpson by wearing big sunglasses
Britney Spears pulls a Jessica Simpson by wearing big sunglasses

Circular shades: Grammy winner Britney Spears joked that she ‘pulled a Jessica Simpson’ by wearing oversized sunglasses while sailing in Maui with her husband Sam Asghari on Sunday

Spears – with 155.9 million followers on social media – gushed, “It’s literally unbelievable here.”

The hitmaker Hold Me Closer beamed as she showcased her 5ft4in figure in a polka dot Tiffany green thong bikini.

At one point, Britney began to comically pose with a pineapple.

Meanwhile, Sam puts his bulging biceps and chiseled chest to use pulling ropes and winding levers to help raise the sails on the boat.

On Sunday morning, Asgharic revealed he’s training to “get ready for something really cool at the end of this month.”

This year, the fitness trainer has had acting appearances in James Cullen Bressack’s thriller Hot Seat with Mel Gibson, Mike Whitmire’s YouTube comedy series PBC and Hulu’s Dollface.

But things weren’t as ideal during the lavish vacation as it seemed for the newlyweds, as Spears fully admitted that they both “got very seasick” – despite Sam’s denial.

“We try to pull it off like we’re okay, but we get stone-faced and very quiet, like we’re all about to throw up,” the former Mouseketeer explained.

“But we’re all trying to do it cool, which is pretty hard.”

Britney married Asghari on June 9, in their new $11.8 million six-bedroom Calabasas mansion, six years after meeting on the set of her Slumber Party music video.

It was technically Spears’ third time down the aisle after her annulled 55-hour marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander and her two-year marriage to former backup dancer Kevin Federline.

The ‘Project Rose’ star reportedly pays 44-year-old Popozão rapper $20K/month in child support for their two sons – Jayden, 16; and Sean, 17 – who he said didn’t want to see her now.

On May 14, Britney and Sam announced they had a miscarriage a month later to announce pregnancy, and they plan to “keep on trying to grow our beautiful family.”

Spears will next have a mysterious role in Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and The Weeknd’s six-part drama The Idol, which premieres on HBO in November.

The Swimming in the Stars singer also signed a $15 million deal with Simon & Schuster in February to publish her 2023 memoir. completed in July.

