Britney Spears plots post-conservatorship comeback by recording Tiny Dancer with Elton John

Britney Spears proved she’s ready to reclaim her throne as a pop superstar by launching a new collaboration with Elton John.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter has teamed up with the 75-year-old piano man to record a new duet version of his immortal tune Tiny Dancer, Page six reported on Monday.

Britney teamed up with the English singer and composer in Beverly Hills last week to record the song, which first appeared on his 1971 album Madman Across The Water.

Fans won’t have to wait long to hear Britney back on record as sources told the publication that the new version of Tiny Dancer is expected to be released by Universal Music in August.

Elton seems to be the one who came up with the idea of ​​the collaboration, but it seems like an ideal soft launch for Britney to revive her music career after a silence in the final years of her now-defunct conservatory.

“This was Elton’s idea and Britney is a big fan. They recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet – and it’s incredible,” a music industry insider told the outlet.