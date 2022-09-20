Brisbane residents hit out at noisy drone delivery flight service Wing

<!–

Outraged residents have attacked a drone delivery company, complaining that the noise made by the devices drives them crazy.

Drone delivery services have been introduced in suburbs across Australia, but residents in the Logan South area of ​​Brisbane say the initiative, run by company Wing, is causing them stress.

Wing said it has made more than 75,000 deliveries in Logan alone this year, including fast food and drinks, as well as small grocery items.

“I feel annoyed, but sometimes it even makes me stressed,” resident Dan Ling told A Current Affair.

“You’re kind of chilling out after working all day and you hear the buzzing sound like a really, really loud mosquito and it’s getting louder.

“We feel like we are prisoners of this noise. We have to close the front door, because you can hear him coming.’

Mr. Ling’s house saw eight drones fly over it during his conversation with A Current Affair.

However, Dale Carter, who lives in the same suburb as Mr Ling, says he uses the delivery service every day and loves it.

“A drink and a nice bottle of water,” Carter said. “For a can of drink, it was only $1.25, which is pretty cheap.

‘I don’t see much of a problem with it. If you have the road here, you will hear cars and trucks. That’s just the way it is.’

In a statement to A Current Affair, a Wing spokesperson said it has received only a handful of complaints over several years.

Wing also operates in Canberra in the Australian Capital Territory, supplying coffee, food, medicine and hardware supplies.

The drones drop each package right to the door.

Last year, Wing retired from service in Canberra after bizarre images of freak bird attacks surfaced.

Wing temporarily halted flights in parts of the Harrison suburb as local bird experts investigated the territorial animals’ behavior.

The company was first launched in the ACT in 2019 and became extremely popular during the Covid-19 lockdown with 10,000 deliveries made.