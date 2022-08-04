Bridgerton FIRST LOOK: The cast stand out in bold period attire on the set in South London

Shooting for Bridgerton’s highly anticipated series three continued on Thursday when the cast was spotted on the set in South London.

A first look at the new season of Netflix’s hit show saw the cast and crew arrive at a luxurious South London mansion decorated with purple flowers.

A string of currently unknown cast members stood out in daring period clothing as they chatted in front of the beautiful garden.

Several female actors were spotted in long, chic dresses, carrying umbrellas to protect them from the sun.

They were joined by male actors, who looked dashing in 19th century costumes, including long suit jackets and fancy top hats.

The cast seemed to be filming a lavish event as they all gathered in their best gear outside the main room.

The popular period drama has confirmed it is back in production after its record-breaking second season was released in March.

Nicola Coughlan, who is taking on a lead role and reprising her character Penelope Featherington on the series, confirmed that production was underway by sharing a snap on Instagram of the script from episode one.

The Derry Girls star has also hinted at costume changes ahead of the new series, sharing a snap with her on-screen co-lead love interest Luke Newton [Colin Bridgerton].

The third season will focus on another of the Bridgerton siblings – Colin – but will break tradition and skip the third Julia Quinn novel and jump to the fourth, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

New showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed in an interview with Variety that season three moves forward to book four and focuses on the love story of Colin and Penelope.

A potential romance between the pair has been teased for the past two seasons, with wallflower Penelope pining for Colin from the side of the ballroom as he took center stage.

However, their storyline ended in an awkward position at the end of the last series, after Penelope learned that Colin was making fun of the idea of ​​marrying her to his friends.

Brownell explained, “I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Since we’ve been watching both actors on our screens since season 1, we’ve already invested a bit in them. We know who they are as people.

“Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season. It really felt like the perfect time to make the move.”

She added: “I think Shonda Rhimes has publicly said before that she wants eight seasons. We hope to be able to tell the love story of every sibling and always will be in every season.

Previous seasons have lasted about a year from filming to release, which could place the Bridgerton season three release date in the summer of 2023.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the cameras would start shooting for the third season in the summer, while pre-production was already in full swing.

In the second of series two, Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) discovers that her best friend Penelope is Lady Whistledown and has been secretly behind the gossip column for years.

In one of the final scenes, Eloise is seen heartbreakingly confronting her friend about her suspicions after finding hundreds of copies of Whistledown in Penelope’s bedroom.

Speaking about the status of their friendship in the new series, Nicola told Entertainment Tonight: “They have to… [reconcile]. They have to because it would break my heart [if they didn’t].

I also think that in deep, lifelong friendships, there are times when you fight and you just have to learn to grow a little. But I think Penelope should apologize. I think she should apologise.’

Another casting announcement was made when it was revealed that the seventh Bridgerton brother, Francesca, would finally be introduced in the franchise’s third installment.

Ruby Stokes was originally supposed to play Bridgerton’s oldest daughter, but due to scheduling conflicts, she stepped down and replaced Anatomy of a Scandal and Eternals star Hannah Dodd.

So far, no new cast exits have been confirmed after Regé-Jean Page left the show following his starring role as the Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset.

When asked if he was upset that producers were recasting his role, Rege brushed aside the speculation, saying they were “free to do as they pleased.”

However, it seems that the second series protagonists Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Bridgerton (Simone Ashley) will return next season.

Ashley told Deadline, ‘We’ll be back!’ She continued: “Kate and Anthony are just getting started. In season two there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just getting started.’