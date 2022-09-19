Brentford’s Thomas Frank is ‘top of the list as Leicester consider sacking manager Brendan Rodgers’

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is Leicester’s No.1 choice if they decide to sack boss Brendan Rodgers, according to reports.

The Northern Irishman is under heavy pressure after six successive defeats, including a 6-2 defeat at Tottenham on Saturday, left the Foxes bottom of the Premier League table after their worst start to a season since 1983.

And The sun claim that highly-rated Dane Frank is at the top of their list of potential replacements if Rodgers gets the axe.

Thomas Frank is reportedly Leicester’s top choice if they decide to sack boss Brendan Rodgers

The club are considering whether to stay or pivot as it would cost more than £10m to fire him and they must comply with Financial Fair Play rules.

Only Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte earn more than Rodgers’ £10m-a-year wages on a lucrative contract that runs until 2025 and makes him the highest-paid manager in the club’s history.

But given the club’s financial struggles, with just £15m spent this summer on defender Wout Faes and a reported £120m annual loss to be announced, there are questions over whether the Midlands side can afford an expensive severance package.

Rodgers said after the resounding Spurs defeat: ‘I know how football works and I fully understand the supporters’ frustration. I cannot hide from that, because it is my responsibility.

“Losing the last six games doesn’t make good reading, but whatever happens to me here at Leicester, I will always respect this club.”

Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha and director of football Jon Rudkin are believed to be discussing whether to keep or remove Rodgers during the international break.

If he does leave, Bees boss Frank is believed to be first choice – although in January he signed a new three-year contract that expires in 2025 and is not thought to be keen to leave the west London side.