Brazil’s da Silva, Bolsonaro clash in 1st one-on-one debate

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro clashed in their first one-on-one debate on Sunday, two weeks before the second round of the presidential election.

The debates in the first round of the election featured several other candidates, none of whom received more than 5% of the vote on 2 October. During the debates, they were largely distractions from the two obvious frontrunners.

On Sunday, the two repeatedly called each other liars during an approximately 1 1/2 hour meeting. The term was used more than a dozen times by each of the candidates in the TV Band debate which was otherwise less aggressive than many analysts had expected.

“You are a liar. You lie every day,” da Silva said during an exchange. Bolsonaro often said, “You can’t come here and tell people these lies.”

Earlier this month, da Silva, commonly known as Lula, won the first round of the election with 48% of the vote, compared to Bolsonaro’s 43%. Polls show that the left-wing former president, who ruled between 2003 and 2010, remains the frontrunner, although his lead has dwindled significantly.

Each candidate focused on the issues polls suggest represent their opponent’s weaknesses: for Bolsonaro, the COVID-19 pandemic that killed 680,000 Brazilians, and for da Silva, corruption scandals involving his Workers’ Party.

Da Silva and Bolsonaro are expected to participate in another debate, days before the vote, on TV Globo, Brazil’s most popular channel.

