Brad Pitt rocks a colorful green suit while hitting the red carpet at the Bullet Train premiere

Brad Pitt rocked a rather colorful ensemble as he hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere for his new movie Bullet Train.

The 58-year-old actor was all smiles at the premiere, which was held Monday at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles.

The actor also posed on the red carpet with his co-star Logan Lerman and his longtime manager Cynthia Pett-Dante.

Pitt stepped out in a teal knit top under a light lime green coat with matching baggy pants.

He also carried the early ingredients of a salt-and-pepper goatee for his night on the red carpet.

The actor completed his look with a pair of yellow Adidas sneakers with maroon stripes.

The Los Angeles premiere marked a return home for Pitt, after spending the last few weeks jet-setting around the world for international premieres of Bullet Train.

It was first spotted in Paris on July 18, before traveling to Berlin the following day for a premiere.

He completed his three-cities-in-three-days promo tour with the London premiere just a day after Berlin.

Bullet Train is based on Kōtarō Isaka’s 2010 novel Maria Beetle, which was adapted for the film by Zak Olkewicz (Fear Street: Part Two — 1978).

Pitt stars as a hit man known as Ladybug, who tries to leave his deadly world behind when he is coaxed into one last job by his companion Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock).

His mission is to board a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto and retrieve a briefcase, though he soon discovers that there are other assassins on board with the same goal.

After Bullet Train hits theaters, Pitt will next be seen in the highly anticipated Damien Chazelle film Babylon.

The film is set in Hollywood’s transition period from the silent film era to the “talkies,” which will be released in limited edition on Christmas Day and in wide release on January 6, 2023.

He also plans to reunite with his Ocean’s Eleven co-star George Clooney in an untitled project about a pair of powerful fixers who are assigned the same job.

