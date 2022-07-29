Bournemouth set to sign Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough in deal worth £12m plus add-ons

Bournemouth have agreed to buy Marcus Tavernier from Middlesbrough for £12million plus a further £3million in bonuses.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder confirmed an offer had been received and Tavernier is in Bournemouth before terms are finalized this weekend.

The 23-year-old winger is expected to be in the stands on Saturday for the friendly against Real Sociedad, before starting full training with his new team-mates.

Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier expected to sign for Bournemouth this weekend

He will sign a five-year contract, making him Bournemouth’s third summer signing after Joe Rothwell and Ryan Fredericks made free transfers.

Tavernier, the younger brother of Rangers captain James, has been tipped to make a big impact by England manager Gareth Southgate, who has followed his progress at Boro and England U20s.

Five goals and five assists contributed to Boro’s seventh-place finish in the past campaign, while Wilder’s side narrowly missed the championship playoff spots.

He will be Scott Parker’s third window signing after Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell

Middlesbrough are in talks to sign Rodrigo Muniz from Fulham and have paid £3million for Brentford forward Marcus Forss.

The Brazilian scored five goals in 25 Championship appearances in the capital last season, while Forss scored once during his six-month loan spell with Hull.

Middlesbrough kicks off the new campaign against West Brom in Riverside on Saturday.