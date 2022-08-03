Bournemouth negotiating with Barcelona to sign goalkeeper Neto as Scott Parker looks to strengthen

Bournemouth are in talks with Barcelona about a possible transfer for experienced goalkeeper Neto.

The 33-year-old only made four appearances for the Spanish giants last season when he acted as a backup to number one Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

And Scott Parker’s Cherries is eager to add experience to their goalkeeping department.

Brazilian Neto would add experience and nous to a barren goalkeeping department.

Parker only has Will Dennis, 22, who has only played for the club once, as cover and competition for 23-year-old Irishman Mark Travers.

One-cap international Neto, who has never broken into the Nou Camp first team, is considered expendable as Xavi’s side to raise funds, with youth product Inaki Pena poised to top Catalonia’s No. 2 this season.

Colleague, newly promoted team Fulham, is also keeping an eye on the former star of Juventus and Valencia.

But the Cottagers have finally confirmed the arrival of £8million from Fulham German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, of which £4million is based on their staying up.

The 30-year-old has admitted he is “relieved” after signing a three-year deal with the west side of London.