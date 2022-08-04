Bogie Queensland mass shooting: Family dead on rural farm bought $10MILLION land one year ago

The lone survivor of a horrific mass shooting that miraculously killed three members of the same family survived the horror ordeal and had to raise the alarm a few miles away after being hit by a bullet in the stomach.

Mervyn and Maree Schwarz, and Maree’s son Graham Tighe, were shot dead at about 9 a.m. Thursday at their rural property in the small mining town of Bogie, in the Whitsundays region of northern Queensland.

The gunman is still at large as the public is warned to exercise extreme caution as police continue their desperate search for the triple killer.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that the family had only purchased the massive 300-square-kilometer tract of land for $10 million in May 2021, which is destined for grazing, breeding and farming purposes.

Investigators have not revealed what caused the tragedy, but locals say there has been a heated dispute over property boundaries between neighbors in the area.

Graham Tighe’s younger brother, Ross, was able to alert the police to the threat after escaping the chaos on the farm despite his life-threatening injuries.

Police said the blood-soaked victim reached another property “many, many miles away” and contacted authorities.

He was flown to Mackay Hospital in critical condition and rushed to emergency surgery, where he remains in a stable condition in intensive care.

“He was able to tell the police that he had been shot and three others (were) shot as well,” Mackay District Superintendent Tom Armitt said.

“We think the male managed to free himself from the area. He fled from the scene.’

Police said Mr Tighe was “clearly in a very distressed condition” when he initially spoke to officers.

This led to some initial confusion about the scene of the crime.

“We were able to conduct our own searches based on the scant information provided and we had to update the location where the incident took place based on the crime scene we found,” Chief Inspector Armitt said.

After searching the area where he was found, police deemed the location safe “and a further exclusion zone has been established on a site along Shannonvale Road where the shooting is believed to have taken place”.

Mr. and Mrs. Schwarz, along with Graham Tighe, bought the land last year – bringing the previous owners a profit of nearly $7 million after only holding the property for three years.

Ms. Schwarz became a new grandmother just 18 months ago and shared a photo of herself cradling the newborn with a beaming smile on her face.

Tragically, as news of a shooting spread through the community, several of Ms. Schwarz’s friends reached out to her via social media to wish her well.

“Hope everyone is safe,” a friend wrote on the post, tagging Ms. Schwarz in her post.

Five people are currently helping police with the early stages of the investigation to try to find out what happened.

Multiple crime scenes were found in the small mining community of just 200 people and along Shannonvale Road.

Forensic specialists return to the scenes Friday morning to further investigate the regions for clues.

Police revealed on Thursday afternoon that the rugged terrain was difficult to access and would present further challenges in the course of the investigation.

An emergency notification at a Bogie cattle farm remains in effect.

“We are continuing to process the crime scene and the police do not believe there is ongoing danger to the public,” a spokesperson said.

Whitsunday Regional Councilor Jan Clifford said ‘everyone knows everyone’ in their ‘little village’, adding that the community would be ‘devastated’.

“To my knowledge, nothing like this has ever happened in the Whitsunday region before.

“We are all deeply saddened by the tragedy.”

A woman who works on Peter Delamothe Road, which connects Bogie to Bowen, previously told Daily Mail Australia that she saw several police cars racing to the scene of the shooting.

“I saw at least three police cars while I was outside and then heard a few more sirens,” she said.

‘It’s usually not what you see. I immediately thought something bad had happened.’

Obviously, doctors and nurses with blood supplies and other medical supplies from Bowen Hospital have been sent to Collinsville Hospital to assist.

Up to eight ambulances were dispatched from Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville.

Elly Colls, who works at Opal Ridge Motel, told The Guardian that she learned of the incident at about 11 a.m. when someone called to let them know that there had been “a shooting at the Bogie.”

“You better lock the house,” she said. “Because I don’t think (they) found him.”

Other locals described the shooting as “unusual” and “strange” for the usually peaceful environment.

“We are traditional owners of this land around Collinsville. I didn’t think it could happen here. It’s a small town,” one woman told The Courier Mail.

Another said, “The whole town is a little confused that something like this can happen here.”

“We don’t know the whole story, but we certainly heard about it. It’s a small town, everyone knows everyone.

‘But outside in ‘the arch’? Well, it’s small.’

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to Bogie in rural Queensland after four people were injured in a shooting

